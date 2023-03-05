What's new

Dirty harry aka General Faisal Naseer is an animal :Imran khan

Call him by his Name Faisal Nasser , no need to say Dirty Harry

Say it as it is , Faisal Nasser is a questionable figure as Identified by many political voices in Pakistan

Normally such a controversial figure should retire and go home

Demand Faisal Nasser to step down as Nation Does not trust he is fit for Job in Armed forces
 
Strigon said:
Looo gee...another "treason" case in the making...
Click to expand...


Videos can be fabricated

Pakistan's Court does not accepts video footage as evidence otherwise whole Nawaz Sharif clan would be behind bars for interview footage

If Faisal Nasser had any Ghirat he should have stepped down
If more then 10-20 people are claiming something against the person's character

Should just step down and retire
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009 said:
Videos can be fabricated

Pakistan's Court does not accepts video footage as evidence otherwise whole Nawaz Sharif clan would be behind bars for interview footage

If Faisal Nasser had any Ghirat he should have stepped down
If more then 10-20 people are claiming something against the person's character

Should just step down and retire
Click to expand...

The kangaroo courts of Pakistan will accept any and everything when strongarmed by the establishment.

Pakistan is a country where no politician or official has even a shred of honor or decency to step down and clear their name.
 
As Citizen of Pakistan I wish the elections should be focus and tomorrow inshallah we will have 85 days to election

For Faisal Nasser , his own Jawan and Military commander are reviewing him and
his actions. They are responsible, If someone brings shame to your unit , they have a process to handle that person , in order to make sure Military and Unit is respected by Citizen of Pakistan
 
