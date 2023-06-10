What's new

Directly connecting to the Mediterranean from Xinjiang, China! China, Russia, and Kazakhstan plan to build a new Grand Canal

Russia, Kazakhstan Discuss Developing New Irtysh River Port With Shipping Potential To China & The Arctic​


www.russia-briefing.com

Russia, Kazakhstan Discuss Developing New Irtysh River Port With Shipping Potential To China & The Arctic - Russia Briefing News

The regional governments of Russia’s Omsk Region and Kazakhstan’s Pavlodar Region are discussing the potential construction of a cargo port on the Irtysh River, which begins in China’s north Xinjiang, runs between Kazakhstan and Russia, and eventually flows north into the Arctic Ocean. The...
www.russia-briefing.com


中俄哈三国政府正式宣布合作修建一条连接新疆和地中海的大运河，以缓解马六甲海峡的拥堵压力


IMG_20230610_114430.jpg



修建中哈俄大運河，開闢亞歐新航線，中國直通地中海​


修建中哈俄大運河，開闢亞歐新航線，中國直通地中海，是否可行？ | 新聞、政治、財經、科技、產經、娛樂、明星、體育及生活資訊

2023年3月，哈薩克斯坦舉行了一個跨里海國際運輸走廊的會議，預計在2023年底要將中國過境哈薩克斯坦的時間再縮短一半。
newmediamax.com.tw newmediamax.com.tw

Because of the joint pressure from China and Kazakhstan, Russia finally agreed to the proposal from Kazakhstan and China. Although the new canal spans Eurasia, it is easy to build. As long as we connect Tobol and Kama River, the canal can be connected, and the distance between them is only about 100 km.


IMG_20230610_113819.jpg
IMG_20230610_113830.jpg
IMG_20230610_113849.jpg
IMG_20230610_113859.jpg
 
中俄哈三国政府正式宣布合作修建一条连接新疆和地中海的大运河

This must be a joke.
 

