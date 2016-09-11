Dire Situation of Olympics and Sports for Pakistan

At such a young age, with an incredible dedication, he came fifth but was extremely close to clutching a medal for Pakistan. How did we support this talent?He had no coach, no training area, so he had to train from home!Pakistan sent 10 athletes and 12 officials to the Tokyo Olympics. This is the dire situation of our sports.Who's to blame for this pathetic situation of sports in the country?Will someone explain to me why on earth is a retired army general the head of the Pakistan Olympic Association for over 16 years? He's been in charge since 2004 and his position keeps on getting extended, again and again.What is it with army generals and extensions, and why are so msny civil positions such as that of SUPARCO held by them? From retired to chief, everyone wants an extension to keep their seat!Imran Khan's government promised not only to punish the corrupts, but also to end nepotism and make appointments based on merit. So far, there's nothing to show for his latter promise.