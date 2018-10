I really thought about selecting this option but then I toned down a bit and I also I did not want to sway the opinion through my vote.

But I totally understand your position and okay with it. Ending relations with Bd do not hurt Pakistan in anyway..rather it can be beneficial in fact. Bangladesh has been against Pakistan on almost all the forums including SAARC. Recently, India did some stupid military exercises from which two countries excused themselves but the Bd idiots participated in it. So ending the relations won't make it worse for Pakistan. In fact, we can openly support Myanmar because Rohingya is more of an ethnic issue than a religious issue. Bd does not support Pakistan on Kashmir so why should we be bothered about it.

Ending trade ties with Bd will help Pakistan since a lot raw cotton yarn is being exported to Bd which is really bad and we must stop it and make our industry do the value addition inside the country.

