Ding Liren Beats Nepomniachtchi And Becomes China's First World Chess Champion​

By AFP - Agence France PresseApril 30, 2023Ding Liren of China beat Ian Nepomniachtchi to become the new World Chess Champion. | Photo Credit: REUTERSDing Liren became China's first world chess champion on Sunday after a rapid-play tie-break victory over Russia's Ian Nepomniachtchi in Kazakhstan.Ding takes over as world champion from Norway's Magnus Carlsen, who chose not to defend his title after a 10-year reign. He and Nepomniachtchi were level after 14 games played under classical rules earlier this month.