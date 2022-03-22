The scale model of Sefine Shipyard's combat USV
DIMDEX 2022: Sefine Shipyard Unveils New Combat USV
At the DIMDEX 2022 defence exhibition in Doha, Qatar, Turkey's Sefine shipyard unveiled its Constalletion-class unmanned fast-attack and patrol vessels that can be configured for ASW and ASuW purposes.Tayfun Ozberk 22 Mar 2022
The project was first announced in June 2021 with a ceremony at the Sefine Shipyard facilities. With the partnership of Turkey’s leading defence company Aselsan, Sefine carried out the steel cutting of anti-submarine warfare (ASW) designed USV, designated “NB57,” and the first welding of anti-submarine warfare (ASuW) variant, “RD09.”
The company unveiled the scale model of the USVs in DIMDEX 2022 for the first time. According to the information provided by the company at the show, the USV is renamed as “Constellation class”, and will have sub-classes for different purposes.
The new USVs will have an operational range of 600 nautical miles and will be on duty for four days without replenishment. They can be transported by cargo aircraft, naval ships, or land to the mission area.
Thanks to its convertibility into a trimaran with an expandable platform, their payload capacity can be increased to carry more weapons and systems when needed. It will also be able to perform electronic warfare, ASW, and mine warfare missions.
Unmanned Fast Patrol Vehicle with VDS (U-FPV’VDS)
This is an autonomous anti-submarine warfare (ASW) fast patrol vehicle with variable depth sonar (VDS) designed to meet the long endurance, seakeeping, and maneuverability requirements for defensive ASW operations in littoral waters.
With her special hull design and propulsion system, able to speed over 36 knots and can operate at Sea State 4. The vehicle can easily be configured for different types of payloads according to user requirements with monohull form as well as optimized for endurance figures. Some important surprise and significant detection and impact capabilities exist which are not suitable for public release.
Unmanned Fast Attack Vehicle with Guided Missile (U-FAV’G)
This is an autonomous anti-surface warfare (ASuW) fast attack vehicle with guided missiles designed to meet high-speed, seakeeping, and maneuverability requirements for defensive and offensive ASuW operations in littoral waters.
This variant can reach a speed over 36 knots as well can operate at Sea State 4. The vessel can be fitted with different types of payloads in accordance with the requirements with both monohull and trimaran hull forms as well as optimized for endurance figures. The company didn’t reveal some special features of the vessel due to confidentiality concerns.
Unmanned Fast Attack Vehicle with Guided Missile&Torpedo (U-FAV’G&T)
This is the most heavily armed variant of the vessel for both ASW and ASuW purposes. Being able to same speed and seaworthiness with other variants, the U-FAV’G&T is used in trimaran hull type only.
Unmanned Fast Attack Vehicle with Torpedo (U-FAV’T)
This variant is the same as the most-armed version but lacks guided missiles to use only for ASW purposes.
These unmanned surface vessels are also projected to be deployed Turkish Navy’s upcoming fleet oiler named DIMDEG, which is being constructed by Sefine Shipyard and expected to enter service in 2023.
