DIMDEX 2022: Aselsan Introduces New Generation CMS

Turkish defence company Aselsan unveiled a new-generation combat management system called "Centennial VTZ" at the DIMDEX 2022 defence exhibition, being held between March 21-23 in Doha, Qatar.Naval News Staff 21 Mar 2022
The ever-evolving developments in technology and conventional seaborn threats call for the need for adapting overarching response force capability to confront such threats effectively and efficiently.
With the advancement of military technology, the naval platforms call for the need of being managed and harmonized by a central system. This central system shall be composed of the most advanced sensors, effectors, and command control technologies that would dictate its performance to comprehend the ever-evolving threats. In this aspect, the complete combat suite solution embracing sensors, combat management systems,s and weapon systems under one roof plays a vital role in providing this ability.
Thanks to its “New Generation Centennial VTZ Combat Management System”, ASELSAN offers a turnkey combat suite solution by orchestrating a variety of its radars, electro-optics, electronic warfare suites, and sonar sensors, weapons/missiles, communications, navigation, and system integration practices to meet the most complex operational requirements of the combatant navies.
ASELSAN’s “New Generation Centennial VTZ Combat Management System”-scalable as per user and platform needs – is reliable and able to integrate every sensor and effector. Data collected from sensors, tactical data links, and operator-initiated ones are all fused to compile a clear and real-time tactical picture. This enables to achieve the best situational awareness required for fire control solutions and command decisions. Moreover, with its open system architecture and customizable structure, Centennial VTZ manages interoperability among different platforms.
ASELSAN’s naval solutions are being successfully used by 21 different countries on more than 200 various naval platforms. With its vast experience in naval platforms for more than three decades, ASELSAN continues to be a trusted partner for its users and shipbuilders.
ASELSAN aims to produce solutions with critical capabilities that would ensure every decision-making moment is safer, faster, and more secure. With its client-centric approach, ASELSAN performs as a strategic partner while conducting naval programs ranging from new-build to modernization, procurement to after-sales support services.
The second state-of-art CMS for the navy ships of the Turkish defense industry, after Havelsan GENESIS and ADVENT.