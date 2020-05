Dilraba Dilmurat "love designer", Number 1 viewed drama now in China

She kind of changed the history, before her all Chinese movie directors shared a stereotype that actors look too foreign can't play a role of a regular Chinese in a movie or a drama cause the audience will think that they look odd, so director never dared try to cast Xinjiang actors in big budget movies and shows, but Dilraba Dilmurat complete broke this stereotype and it turned out that Chinese audience don't care, they just wholehearted embrace her as a fellow regular Chinese looking girl.

