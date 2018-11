Threek-e-L: Remove Atif Mian Aur we’ll remove you



PTI Government: We will not bow down to extremists



PTI fan boys: Government of the century, I swear Yaar. This is called guts, there are not coward patwaris.



PTI Government: We wont bow down because that is haram, we will however bend over. Oh yeah and Atif Mian has been removed.



PTI fan boys: bro dekh, this is politics. Woh Kiya kerta. He’s new man, plus putting Atif Mian there in the first place wasn’t gonna work. Khan is intelligent he’s listening to them to silence them, and then when they calm down Aik dum super equality.



Few moments later



Threek-e-Double-L:

Put Asia’s name on ECL or we’ll rage a holy war against metal vehicles



Kaptan: Writ of the state not to be challenged. I will take strict action and lash hell upon you. I’m Khan.



PTI fan boys: Our fearless leader never backs downs. Bravest man in the whole world, literally. Mighty Khan zindabad.



Partially free Press: PTI signs an agreement with TLP, forgiving them for everything and agreeing to fight for their rights.



PTI Fan boyz: Bro dekh, this is politics. If you really really like I mean really freakin look into The agreement, you’ll see this is a good thing. Asia has actually been given wings already and she’s currently in Bahamas, Amrika. Now as soon as they go home and sleep, we will put them in jail. Honestly bro it’s a golden move.



Kaptan: I’m lovin this Chinese stuff. This is good shit.

