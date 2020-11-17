What's new

Dilapidated track: #KCR train covers 14km in two hours in test run

PaklovesTurkiye

PaklovesTurkiye

The test run of the much-awaited #Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) has begun, as a KCR train comprising four bogies and two locomotives travelled a 14-kilometre-long distance from Karachi’s City Railway Station to Orangi Town, according to the people familiar with the matter.

The train took around two hours to cover the entire distance which was supposed to take minutes, they said, adding this was due to the dilapidated condition of the tracks and stations.

As the railway ministry has announced to run the first train from November 16, not a single station, platform or ticket office was in presentable condition, sources said.

Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed had last Wednesday said that the 14km KCR track was ready while the remaining track would be laid by the Sindh government. “As many as 10 coaches are ready to ply the KCR track while work on 40 more coaches is underway” he added.

According to Pakistan Railways, the KCR project would be completed in three phases. The length of the project was 43.13km, including 14.95km on ground and 28.18km elevated. KCR would have 24 stations and its per-day ridership would be around 550,000

koolio

koolio

If you read the article it says 14km of track is ready while the remaining portion will be carried out by Sindh government, I wonder if the esteemed Sindh government has co-operated at all?
 
PaklovesTurkiye

PaklovesTurkiye

Salza said:
which means, this project will never be completed and people like @PaklovesTurkiye will blame pti for this as well in months to come
So you are trying to say that people of Karachi instead of putting responsibility on one party which they voted in, they should peacefully see squabbling nonsense b/w two governments.

It is PTI job to make it work. We voted her and we'll ask ONLY her, If Sindh government is creating hurdles then sort it out - that's why we voted you.

No excuses.

Period.
 
Salza

Salza

PaklovesTurkiye said:
So you are trying to say that people of Karachi instead of putting responsibility on one party which they voted in, they should peacefully see squabbling nonsense b/w two governments.

It is PTI job to make it work. We voted her and we'll ask ONLY her, If Sindh government is creating hurdles then sort it out - that's why we voted you.

No excuses.

Period.
No its not. 18th amendment says another thing
Areesh said:
So who else should @PaklovesTurkiye blame for this condition if not PTI? BJP or Republican party of USA?
your constitution.

we can all put entire blame of universe to PTI had they formed govt in Sindh as well
pti can't do a jack in Sindh unless they dont get approval from Sindh govt first and even in case they get it, everything shall be conducted under the supervision of Sindh govt as per 18th amendment ....just look at latest issue of two Karachi islands. PTI cant do anything about them unless Sindh govt says so. PPP has even now canceled their NOC over them.
 
PaklovesTurkiye

PaklovesTurkiye

Salza said:
No its not. 18th amendment says another thing


your constitution.

we can all put entire blame of universe to PTI had they formed govt in Sindh as well
pti can't do a jack in Sindh unless they dont get approval from Sindh govt first and even in case they get it, everything shall be conducted under the supervision of Sindh govt as per 18th amendment ....just look at latest issue of two Karachi islands. PTI cant do anything about them unless Sindh govt says so. PPP has even now canceled their NOC over them.
Since when PTI respects 18th amendment? Since when even any one respects constitution over here? When you know other side is not interested, so go into court and file case against them, take over etc

So many things can be done...The notion that fu**ing federal government can't do anything in Karachi or any other part of Pakistan is just bullshit.

So, how about PTI government do not collect taxes from Karachi? Fair game?
 
Areesh

Areesh

Salza said:
we can all put entire blame of universe to PTI had they formed govt in Sindh as well
pti can't do a jack in Sindh unless they dont get approval from Sindh govt first and even in case they get it, everything shall be conducted under the supervision of Sindh govt as per 18th amendment ....just look at latest issue of two Karachi islands. PTI cant do anything about them unless Sindh govt says so. PPP has even now canceled their NOC over them.
Tomorrow Sindh government would say we are paying allegiance to India since Modi has agreed to pay more than 10% to Mr Zardari in all projects

So will federal government of PTI would remain silent in that case too?
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

PaklovesTurkiye said:
The test run of the much-awaited #Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) has begun, as a KCR train comprising four bogies and two locomotives travelled a 14-kilometre-long distance from Karachi’s City Railway Station to Orangi Town, according to the people familiar with the matter.

The train took around two hours to cover the entire distance which was supposed to take minutes, they said, adding this was due to the dilapidated condition of the tracks and stations.

As the railway ministry has announced to run the first train from November 16, not a single station, platform or ticket office was in presentable condition, sources said.

Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed had last Wednesday said that the 14km KCR track was ready while the remaining track would be laid by the Sindh government. “As many as 10 coaches are ready to ply the KCR track while work on 40 more coaches is underway” he added.

According to Pakistan Railways, the KCR project would be completed in three phases. The length of the project was 43.13km, including 14.95km on ground and 28.18km elevated. KCR would have 24 stations and its per-day ridership would be around 550,000

#Karachi #TKS #TeamKarachiScout



-----

WT F?
Look first it wil take an hour under normal circumstances

For eaxmple the new electric train in lahorr tskes 45min .why because u have to stop every few km.

Second it will take years to build new track.

If they just get the areas back KCR will be built..the reason no one is funding u bcause u dont have the land. Grab the land and u will get funding
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

PaklovesTurkiye said:
Since when PTI respects 18th amendment? Since when even any one respects constitution over here? When you know other side is not interested, so go into court and file case against them, take over etc

So many things can be done...The notion that fu**ing federal government can't do anything in Karachi or any other part of Pakistan is just bullshit.

So, how about PTI government do not collect taxes from Karachi? Fair game?
If you want change vote out PPP from Sindh

Until that happens it's a uphill task
 
RoadRunner401

RoadRunner401

So Mr @PaklovesTurkiye What have you done for the country or Karachi, Since you are such a bleeding heart share with us all, how many streets have you cleaned that are littered with garbage. How many people have you stopped from illegally occupying state lands,
How many people have you stopped from stealing sewer line covers. How Many MQM workers that have multi government Jobs at the same time while they never actually go to any of those jobs have you pointed out to the authorities or called on them from stop stealing the money. What have you done for Pakistan?

Karachi looses Millions per month due to power theft how many of those illegal clearly visible connections have you pointed out to the authorities.

Other then bitching and complaining what have you done for Pakistan or Karachi.
 
