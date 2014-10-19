Dila teer bija aka Bhutto song

Yesterday on the eve of new year there was a dance by some students for this song in our school...the children(audience) suddenly became very energetic and started yelling and cheering ...this song is so famous here in telangana and Hyderabad that you won't find a baaraat,party ,farewell party or a fresher's party in colleges without people dancing to it...even during ganesh visarjan(submersion of ganesh idol in water ) people dance to it..



Hardly anyone knows that it is a Pakistani song related to a political party in praise of a Pakistani politician ..it is known here as Bhutto or Bhutto music..the maker of this song wouldnt have imagined that his song would become so famous in some corner of south India and would be played and danced to even some 25 years after its release..he literally made benazir immortal through that song.