Dila teer bija aka Bhutto song

scionoftheindus

May 17, 2015
Yesterday on the eve of new year there was a dance by some students for this song in our school...the children(audience) suddenly became very energetic and started yelling and cheering ...this song is so famous here in telangana and Hyderabad that you won't find a baaraat,party ,farewell party or a fresher's party in colleges without people dancing to it...even during ganesh visarjan(submersion of ganesh idol in water ) people dance to it..

Hardly anyone knows that it is a Pakistani song related to a political party in praise of a Pakistani politician ..it is known here as Bhutto or Bhutto music..the maker of this song wouldnt have imagined that his song would become so famous in some corner of south India and would be played and danced to even some 25 years after its release..he literally made benazir immortal through that song.
 
immortal? seriously dude? even immortals will be thinking wish they were bhutto and not immortals lol.
 
This is a Sindhi Song produced by Pakistan people's party danced on mix Sindhi and Balochi style, it's mean " teer chalo Dushmano pe " as their poltical sign for elections is " teer " Arrow.

And this is their latest one " Jiyale Teer Chala "
 
Yeah I know that
 
