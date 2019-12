So excited man.... IK is appointing top notch talent in each sphere. If these people can't steer us to prosperity then no one can. Here is a small list of amazing talent employed by IK, I'm sure there are more people whose names I missed.



Dr Moeed Yusuf - Harvard - Policy making

Usman Mobin - MIT - NADRA chairman

Shabat Ali Shah - MIT - National Information & Technology Board

Dr Hafeez Sheikh - Boston Uni - Finance Minister

Dr Zafar Mirza - WHO - Health Minister

Dr Reza Baqir - Harvard, UC Berkley, IMF - SBP chairman

Dr Sania Nishtar - WHO - Ehsaas Program

Tania Aidrus - MIT, Google - Digital Pakistan

