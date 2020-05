In this picture taken on February 7, 2020, human rights award winner and founder of Pakistan`s cyber-harassment helpline, Nighat Dad, poses for pictures at her office in Lahore- AFP Photo

Digital rights activist and human rights lawyer Nighat Dad on Wednesday announced she was one of the 20 members of Facebook's newly announced "supreme court" to oversee decisions regarding content published on the social media network and Instagram – another platform owned by Facebook.

Former Danish prime minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt is one of the chairs of Facebook's independent oversight panel sometimes referred to as a "supreme court" for difficult content decisions. — AFP/File



Not the 'internet police'

Reputational costs



Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg outlined his idea in 2018 for a "supreme court" that would be able to consider the difficult decisions on what to allow and remove on the leading social network. — AFP/File