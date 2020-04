Need to check quality and reliability.







Rapid digital test for COVID-19 will starts soon in Pakistan

Pakistan desperately requires fast testing, large testing of people.

Health experts believe that a faster COVID-19 digital test could prove to be a game-changer. That is where a Pakistani medical company known as Innovative Healthcare Systems steps into the frame.

Innovative Healthcare Systems joined hands with a company in Finland for procuring digital test kits that will soon be rolled out once the details are finalized with the federal and provincial governments as well as the hospitals.

Founder, and CEO of Innovative Healthcare Systems Umair Azam said that the iSTOC IDA mobile diagnostics platform from the Finnish company can detect antibodies and provide a digital analysis. It integrates diagnostics, mobile technology, and cloud computing into one platform.

He further said that it basically turns your smartphone into a virtual lab where the results are displayed, offering faster, easier, and precise diagnostics, enabling quick action and treatment. The biggest advantage is that it creates a digitized diagnostic data with geographical mapping that can help monitor and control outbreaks.

Director of health informatics at Innovative Healthcare Systems Dr. Zia Azam informed related to working of kits. They work much similar to how you use the device for taking readings for your blood sugar. It relies on the use of a pinprick on patients’ thumbs. The results of the test are available within minutes.

He further said that these rapid test kits with 95 percent accuracy, can help save time and reduce direct contact as one counter set up at a village, town or city can test hundreds. Instead of inviting patients to hospitals, we are taking the tests to the masses.

Dr. Zia added that the blood-based-test is far more efficient as opposed to the polymerase chain reaction (PCR), the nose and throat swab test.