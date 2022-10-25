Digital Payments For The Next 110 Million Pakistanis Ft. CEO SadaPay
In tonight’s conversation with our special guest, Brandon Timinsky. What was Brandon’s early life & education like? Why did Brandon drop out of his university? His businesses during his university time? Exploring Indonesia & super apps? What’s Gojek? What was selling his last startup before moving to Asia like? Brandon as a project manager? Co-working & the slack community? How did he discover Pakistan? How did John Shepherd join him? What is going from all cash to digital? From where is John based? Statistics & progress of SadaPay? What was the launch of SadaPay like? The estimated amount of SadaPay users? Why do they gatekeep their customers? What is the vision behind SadaPay? How SadaPay is people friendly? How to ensure that the quality of service is better? What is RAAST? Digital payment systems Vs. SadaPay? How to buy into SadaPay? What are the benefits & drawbacks of being a digital bank? What is the EMI license? How is creating a cashless society a problem? What payment transfer issues do people face? How does a Fintech player make his money? What is coming up in the next 12 months? PayPal payments & their issues? What are the options for the critical mass in Pakistan? How does Brandon envision Pakistan in 2050? Catch this and much more in tonight's episode.
00:00 Tonight’s guest: Brandon Timinsky
01:06 Brandon’s early life & education
06:01 Why did Brandon drop out of his university?
06:47 Brandon’s businesses during his university time
09:01 Exploring Indonesia & super apps
09:20 What’s Gojek?
10:16 Selling his last startup before moving to Asia
11:13 Brandon as a project manager
11:36 Co-working & the slack community
12:29 How did he discover Pakistan?
14:00 Opportunities, FinTech Market & Pakistani Banks
16:15 How did John Shepherd join Brandon?
17:25 Going from all cash to digital
18:18 From where is John based?
18:38 Statistics & progress of SadaPay
19:34 Launch of SadaPay
21:14 Estimated amount of SadaPay users
21:35 Why do they gatekeep their customers?
24:38 Vision behind SadaPay
28:40 How SadaPay is people friendly?
30:59 How to ensure that the quality of service is better?
36:30 RAAST
39:10 Digital payment systems Vs. SadaPay
42:54 How to buy into SadaPay?
46:24 Benefits & drawbacks of being a digital bank
46:53 The EMI license
48:37 How is creating a cashless society a problem?
52:32 Can a merchant account pay through one QR code to any Fintech app?
56:40 Payment transfer issues
58:44 How does a Fintech player make his money?
01:01:08 Are there any stalk options for startups?
01:02:51 Preparing for the global lay-off
01:05:55 Using the capital amount in the system more efficiently
01:08:50 What is coming up in the next 12 months?
01:11:08 PayPal payments & its issues
01:13:50 What are the options for the critical mass in Pakistan?
01:25:07 How does Brandon envision Pakistan in 2050?
