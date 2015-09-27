DIGITAL INDIA IN US

What's new

samlove

samlove

FULL MEMBER
May 4, 2013
1,328
2
3,136
Country
India
Location
Canada
SEPTEMBER 27, 2015

CP3S9LbVAAEOVbt.jpg


CP3b9zsUEAAKAi3.jpg

lots of indian in teesla too


Dialling India for Digital. An exciting evening begins, as Apple CEO tim cook calls on PM narendramodi



Talking tech. Leader of Microsoft , google , Qualcomm, Cisco Adobe & The Indus Entrepreneurs call on the PM
CP39s3QUsAQk-Im.jpg


And a Digital Technology dinner to end the day, serving to take Digital India to greater heights
CP4FYArUkAAfF8B.jpg

CP4Fl9LUYAATl1N.jpg

CP4FtkfVEAAbjyv.jpg


India is the fastest growing start up nation in the world. Sunder Pichai google at the Digital India Dinner.
 
samlove

samlove

FULL MEMBER
May 4, 2013
1,328
2
3,136
Country
India
Location
Canada




Item Girl with Brazilian president Rousseff, Chancellor Merkel and PM Abe
CP1IBI-UkAAjmWm.jpg




Standing together for the future. G-4 leaders issue Jt. Press Statement after the Summit in NY

CP1TPCjVAAAvKeM.jpg


CP2sdwPUYAAwR83.jpg


Straight to the community. PM narendramodi attends Diaspora event in San Jose, greets leading Indians/PIOs
CP20XkOUkAAybeU.jpg

CP20ZBhUcAAQ8Jn.jpg

CP20YiqUcAA0pRn.jpg
 
Ind4Ever

Ind4Ever

BANNED
Jan 20, 2015
3,580
-3
3,869
Country
India
Location
India
Real Tech savvy PM...

And check this

"Asia Pacific is very important region for both India and America. Maintaining peace in the region is important for us" :bunny::bunny::bunny: @ China? :devil:
 
Dungeness

Dungeness

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 21, 2015
7,212
1
20,619
Country
China
Location
United States
haha, we are used to this. After all, the US is the superpower, India is the upcoming superpower. China never claims to be one, nor want to be one. Good for you! :yahoo: By the way, how about "Digital India" in India? @AndrewJin
 
AndrewJin

AndrewJin

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 23, 2015
15,101
22
50,805
Country
China
Location
China
Hehe, more call centres and outsourcing then.
Bro, u are new here, get used to their tones. They tend to talk like 10 trillion economy even when they were less than 2 trillion years ago. The fact is, the GDP gap between China and India is becoming bigger and bigger. It is estimated that from 2015-2017 China's overall GDP will add another new India.
The tech bosses in this photo are worth $200 billion
 
Who.Cares

Who.Cares

FULL MEMBER
May 9, 2011
224
0
298
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Dungeness

Dungeness

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 21, 2015
7,212
1
20,619
Country
China
Location
United States
No, we cannot claim China is a superpower in foreseeable future. In the other hand, your president already declared "India will be Superpower by 2012". Happy for you, the biggest democracy in the world! :cheers:
 

