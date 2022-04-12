What's new

Difficult to adjust ties with Russia: Foreign secretary

Published on 02:01 AM, April 12, 2022

Difficult to adjust ties with Russia: Foreign secretary​


Bangladesh's new foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen

Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen. Photo: AFP
UNB, Dhaka

Bangladesh continues to maintain very close relations with Russia and it is "very difficult" for the country to try to "adjust" the relationship, even if anyone would like it to amid the current situation in Ukraine.

Talking to a small group of reporters yesterday, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen conveyed that Bangladesh has taken its positions on the successive UN resolutions in line with its "historical relations" with Russia.

Foreign Secretary Masud recently visited the United States and accompanied Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen at the bilateral meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the US State Department on April 4.

The foreign secretary also led the Bangladesh delegation at the Eighth Bangladesh-US Security Dialogue held in Washington.

The Russia-Ukraine war was discussed in the regional and international contexts and Bangladesh conveyed its position to the United States, highlighting Bangladesh's relations with Russia which are still extensive and close.

The foreign secretary also said Bangladesh will continue to focus on its economic priorities like the Rooppur project, which Bangladesh wants to complete.

He reiterated that Bangladesh wants to have friendly and diversified relations with all countries.

Good.

BD needs to hold firm and not take sides.


There is the 2nd nuclear power plant that BD wants to build by 2030 and Russia is the front runner as their tech is cheap, safe and they are already building a nuclear plant at Roopur.
 

