Difficult to adjust ties with Russia: Foreign secretary​

Difficult to adjust ties with Russia: Foreign secretary Bangladesh continues to maintain very close relations with Russia and it is "very difficult" for the country to try to "adjust" the relationship, even if anyone would like it to amid the current situation in Ukraine.

Published on 02:01 AM, April 12, 2022Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen. Photo: AFPUNB, DhakaTalking to a small group of reporters yesterday, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen conveyed that Bangladesh has taken its positions on the successive UN resolutions in line with its "historical relations" with Russia.Foreign Secretary Masud recently visited the United States and accompanied Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen at the bilateral meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the US State Department on April 4.The foreign secretary also led the Bangladesh delegation at the Eighth Bangladesh-US Security Dialogue held in Washington.The Russia-Ukraine war was discussed in the regional and international contexts and Bangladesh conveyed its position to the United States, highlighting Bangladesh's relations with Russia which are still extensive and close.The foreign secretary also said Bangladesh will continue to focus on its economic priorities like the Rooppur project, which Bangladesh wants to complete.He reiterated that Bangladesh wants to have friendly and diversified relations with all countries.