'Difficult decisions' taken to save Pakistan from destruction, says Musadik

State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik on Friday said raising the fuel prices by Rs30 was a “difficult decision”, but taken to “save the country from bankruptcy and destruction” a day after the government instituted the measure to revive a stalled IMF bailout programme.

“We made a difficult decision to save the country from destruction and bankruptcy and to bring stability,” Malik said at a press conference alongside PML-N senior vice president Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

The presser came after the prices of petroleum and diesel hit record highs after the government raised the prices for a second time in a week — cumulatively by Rs60, leading to sporadic protests in various cities.
POL prices: 'Difficult decisions' taken to save Pakistan from destruction, says Musadik

State minister for petroleum says there will be some pain, but promises stability in a few months.
When ex PM Imran Khan took similar difficult decisions to save the country from bankruptcy in 2018, these very same Nooney Tunes and their Patwari media branded him "incompetent". Now suddenly it's all competent and Halal price increase...
The oil price during Imran's tenure was different from what they are today. PKR has also depreciated more (like OP always wants it to). Pakistan's macro economic indicators could also have been different than what they are now. So, it is unfair to compare both price increases and justify the former with reference to the later. Just saying :drag:

PS: Only responded to this internal affair of Pakistan because OP has mentioned me in thread :agree:
 
The oil price during Imran's tenure was different from what they are today. PKR has also depreciated more (like OP always wants it to). Pakistan's macro economic indicators could also have been different than what they are now. So, it is unfair to compare both price increases and justify the former with reference to the later. Just saying
Pakistan's economy always go into crisis as soon international oil price hits new record. An organic free market economy is largely able to absorb such price shocks but not Pakistan. Because here everything is politically managed and nothing is left for market forces to find their own price.
Moving Pakistan into market based exchange rate mechanism was the right decision as country has no surplus dollars to waste on its currency price manipulation. This is the luxury Pakistan can't afford just like subsidy ex PM Imran Khan gave on petroleum.
