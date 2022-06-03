'Difficult decisions' taken to save Pakistan from destruction, says Musadik

State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik on Friday said raising the fuel prices by Rs30 was a “difficult decision”, but taken to “save the country from bankruptcy and destruction” a day after the government instituted the measure to revive a stalled IMF bailout programme.
“We made a difficult decision to save the country from destruction and bankruptcy and to bring stability,” Malik said at a press conference alongside PML-N senior vice president Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.
The presser came after the prices of petroleum and diesel hit record highs after the government raised the prices for a second time in a week — cumulatively by Rs60, leading to sporadic protests in various cities.
When ex PM Imran Khan took similar difficult decisions to save the country from bankruptcy in 2018, these very same Nooney Tunes and their Patwari media branded him "incompetent". Now suddenly it's all competent and Halal price increase...
