Different User Interfaces in different threads

Dear Admins

I'm observing Different UI's in selective threads. Is it by design or some limited beta version rollout occurring or there is some issue happening in the backend?

1.PNG


Egypt to buy $1.6 billion in arms from South Korea

Egypt to buy $1.6 billion in arms from South Korea Robert Besser 5th February 2022, 13:04 GMT+11 SEOUL, South Korea: South SEOUL, South Korea: South Korea has announced that it has signed a $1.6 billion arms deal with Egypt. This marks South Korea's largest-ever arms export contract. The...
defence.pk

1.PNG


Capabilities of PAF Dassault MIRAGE-III/V.

I think this latest development is not a goal in itself but a mean to get something further. PAF is looking to integrate Eastern weapons with Western fighter usually, it used to be a other way around. Chinese platform would get a European avionics/weapon package PGs is a prime example. For...
defence.pk
 
When you create a new thread you can select the thread type. Based on the thread type the layout changes.

Currently, polls, articles, questions, thread types exist.
 
