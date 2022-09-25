What's new

Differences in the range standards of Russian and Chinese air-to-air missiles

H

huanghong

FULL MEMBER
Nov 3, 2021
250
0
226
Country
China
Location
Yemen
Differences in the range standards of Russian and Chinese air-to-air missiles
According to an interview with the chief designer of SD-10,
The precondition for the 70km range of the SD-10 is that both sides fly head-on at an altitude of 10,000 meters.
In Russia's foreign trade manual, the range of the R-77 is more than 80km
But the actual standard for this data is that both sides fly head-on at an altitude of 15,000 meters.
When the condition is the same as the precondition of SD-10, when both sides fly head-on at an altitude of 10,000 meters, the range is reduced to 40km.
This also explains why the su-30mki did not perform in the middle distance in the clash on 27 Feb 19.
Does anyone know what are the preconditions for the official range of the AIM-120C7?
ra4.jpg
ra1.jpg
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Zarvan
Russia to supply Pantsir-S1 mobile air defense systems to Myanmar
Replies
0
Views
624
Zarvan
Zarvan
Zarvan
China unveils FB-10A short-range air defense missile system
Replies
1
Views
1K
KaiserX
K
The SC
Meet the Patriot air-launched anti-ballistic missile
Replies
0
Views
424
The SC
The SC
F-22Raptor
The US Air Force Plans To Test-Launch A Mysterious New Air-To-Air Missile
Replies
0
Views
533
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
The SC
Russian Mi-28NM helicopter will carry cruise missiles
Replies
3
Views
734
jamahir
jamahir

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom