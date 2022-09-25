Differences in the range standards of Russian and Chinese air-to-air missiles

Differences in the range standards of Russian and Chinese air-to-air missilesAccording to an interview with the chief designer of SD-10,The precondition for the 70km range of the SD-10 is that both sides fly head-on at an altitude of 10,000 meters.In Russia's foreign trade manual, the range of the R-77 is more than 80kmBut the actual standard for this data is that both sides fly head-on at an altitude of 15,000 meters.When the condition is the same as the precondition of SD-10, when both sides fly head-on at an altitude of 10,000 meters, the range is reduced to 40km.This also explains why the su-30mki did not perform in the middle distance in the clash on 27 Feb 19.Does anyone know what are the preconditions for the official range of the AIM-120C7?