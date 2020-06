Our ancestors made a conscious decision leave Hinduism to become Muslim.

Now, Bengali culture blends in perfectly with Hindu belief. In those case Bengali Muslim looks out of place. I think it is time to stop looking to the west for "Bengali" validity.

Let's face it Bengali Muslim and Bengali Hindus are two different thing.

We should welcome that and stop trying to be "Bengali Hindu", which we are not.

*Excuse my Engrish

*this is my personal thought, i don't represent anybody. I am open to learn.





