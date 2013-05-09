What's new

Difference in Closing of Election Campaign of two major opponents

Difference in 2013 Election Campaign closing of two major opponents:

PTI: Reaching zenith in capital city of Pakistan

PML-N: Corner meeting type Jalsi in Samanabad- Lahore

Inference: One is trying to save a (once upon a time) fort ;), while IK is fortifying a Nation.
 
Lol, I don't know why IK supporters always bent to be caught in lies. First NS jalsa wasn't in samnabad. Second, it wasnt small one. Third IK haven't done any speech but laying down in comfortable bed from lahore and people were watching him in blured screen, where he did appile from the people to vote for pti. While NS had full flague rally where he was facing all of his support.

Now before I start answering ik TV transmission let me speak about good points from IK.

- He accepted there are many bad team members he has (which no pti supporter accepts). And vowed to change them if they could joined PTI ideology.
- He said if people thinks PML-N did something in Punjab than vote for them otherwise for change. Previously he was in denial that SS did something good.

Now remaining speech.

He asked khi people to avoid voting for those who have military wing. So was he saying khi people should avoid voting for PTI as well? Since they also have same?
* He asked Sindhi people to avoid voting to wader as and jagidars, so wasn't his candidate belong to same category

NS rally was full of energy. The best thing about NS is he never call any one with bad words. Just try to be peaceful. Also he rightly said all of the negative campaigns are already answered so what is the meaning of raising them again? When under there own 5 year government they could prove single thing.
 

