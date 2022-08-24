Difference between Iranic and Iranian

ThunderCat said:



Qashgai, Khuzestan Arabs, Turkomans etc. are Iranian but not Iranic. Likewise the Talysh of Azerbaijan are Iranic but not Iranian.



Wikipedia is not to be taken seriously, but since you mentioned it, it clearly mentions that some linguists openly oppose using the term "Iranian" for Iranic people since half of them are not even from Iran. The same was true for ancient times. Qashgai, Khuzestan Arabs, Turkomans etc. are Iranian but not Iranic. Likewise the Talysh of Azerbaijan are Iranic but not Iranian.

They are only Iranian citizens, i.e. they have a passport and live there which is a simplistic way of looking at it (trust you!)...but are in no way Iranians genetically.So you admit there is a difference of opinion and it's probably coming from disgrutled anti-Iranian revionist orientalists. Sorry but wiki gets quoted often here by the likes of yourself so you're also a hypocrite. Eastern Iranian is a real term, surely they could just call it Eastern Iranic, which they dont. Tomatoes, tomaytoes!