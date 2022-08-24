Difference between Iranic and Iranian

ThunderCat
So Iranians are Iranic and the Iranic are Iranians. An Iranian citizen is different to an Iranian tribe. Even the Wiki page for Messagatae, for example, uses the term Eastern IRANIAN not Iranic. It's just English semnatics to divide the Iranian people, genetically they are the same.Iranic people :
Persians, pashtuns, kurds, tajiks, baluches, lurs, mazandaranies, gilakies, Azaries, tats, talishes,ossetians,pamiri,...
And iranic people in history:
Parthians, medes, Scythians,soghdians, sarmats,...
Iranian people:
People from country of Iran.
They are only Iranian citizens, i.e. they have a passport and live there which is a simplistic way of looking at it (trust you!)...but are in no way Iranians genetically.
Qashgai, Khuzestan Arabs, Turkomans etc. are Iranian but not Iranic. Likewise the Talysh of Azerbaijan are Iranic but not Iranian.
Wikipedia is not to be taken seriously, but since you mentioned it, it clearly mentions that some linguists openly oppose using the term "Iranian" for Iranic people since half of them are not even from Iran. The same was true for ancient times.