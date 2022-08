Difference between Iranic and Iranian

Daylamite Warrior said: So Iranians are Iranic and the Iranic are Iranians. An Iranian citizen is different to an Iranian tribe. Even the Wiki page for Messagatae, for example, uses the term Eastern IRANIAN not Iranic. It's just English semnatics to divide the Iranian people, genetically they are the same. Click to expand...

Qashgai, Khuzestan Arabs, Turkomans etc. are Iranian but not Iranic. Likewise the Talysh of Azerbaijan are Iranic but not Iranian.Wikipedia is not to be taken seriously, but since you mentioned it, it clearly mentions that some linguists openly oppose using the term "Iranian" for Iranic people since half of them are not even from Iran. The same was true for ancient times.