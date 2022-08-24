What's new

Difference between Iranic and Iranian

M

Mehdipersian

Feb 10, 2022
Iranic people :
Persians, pashtuns, kurds, tajiks, baluches, lurs, mazandaranies, gilakies, Azaries, tats, talishes,ossetians,pamiri,...

And iranic people in history:
Parthians, medes, Scythians,soghdians, sarmats,...

Iranian people:
People from country of Iran.
 
D

Daylamite Warrior

Sep 30, 2021
ThunderCat said:
No surprise coming from someone such as you.
Typical ad hominem with no substance or retort. I win.

Mehdipersian said:
Iranic people :
Persians, pashtuns, kurds, tajiks, baluches, lurs, mazandaranies, gilakies, Azaries, tats, talishes,ossetians,pamiri,...

And iranic people in history:
Parthians, medes, Scythians,soghdians, sarmats,...

Iranian people:
People from country of Iran.
So Iranians are Iranic and the Iranic are Iranians. An Iranian citizen is different to an Iranian tribe. Even the Wiki page for Messagatae, for example, uses the term Eastern IRANIAN not Iranic. It's just English semnatics to divide the Iranian people, genetically they are the same.
 
ThunderCat

ThunderCat

Jul 29, 2009
Daylamite Warrior said:
So Iranians are Iranic and the Iranic are Iranians. An Iranian citizen is different to an Iranian tribe. Even the Wiki page for Messagatae, for example, uses the term Eastern IRANIAN not Iranic. It's just English semnatics to divide the Iranian people, genetically they are the same.
Qashgai, Khuzestan Arabs, Turkomans etc. are Iranian but not Iranic. Likewise the Talysh of Azerbaijan are Iranic but not Iranian.

Wikipedia is not to be taken seriously, but since you mentioned it, it clearly mentions that some linguists openly oppose using the term "Iranian" for Iranic people since half of them are not even from Iran. The same was true for ancient times.
 
D

Daylamite Warrior

Sep 30, 2021
ThunderCat said:
:no:

Qashgai, Khuzestan Arabs, Turkomans etc. are Iranian but not Iranic. Likewise the Talysh of Azerbaijan are Iranic but not Iranian.

Wikipedia is not to be taken seriously, but since you mentioned it, it clearly mentions that some linguists openly oppose using the term "Iranian" for Iranic people since half of them are not even from Iran. The same was true for ancient times.
They are only Iranian citizens, i.e. they have a passport and live there which is a simplistic way of looking at it (trust you!)...but are in no way Iranians genetically.

So you admit there is a difference of opinion and it's probably coming from disgrutled anti-Iranian revionist orientalists. Sorry but wiki gets quoted often here by the likes of yourself so you're also a hypocrite. Eastern Iranian is a real term, surely they could just call it Eastern Iranic, which they dont. Tomatoes, tomaytoes!
 

