Difference between India and North Korea, seeing from train from their capitals, is enourmous.

The first one is the view from train Pyongyang all the way to Dandong (China), taken around early 2020 (you can see the icy ground). The video was taken by a Russian tourist, I believe.The second video is the train from Delhi, taken around 2 months ago. The difference is un-imaginable.Thank to the Internet development, the world can see the plain facts about stark difference between "democracy" and so-called "dictatorship". Note that India was more developed than Korea when both got independence in around 1945 - 1950, and Korea experienced one of the most destructive war the world ever seen in modern time (almost flatten in 1953), possibly just after Vietnam anti-America war.I am not voting for the Kim family regime. But what they have done to North Korea should be recognized.I would love to see Vietnam, at least the North of Vietnam, to reach the current development level of Pyongyang, in 2050 (railway electrification, urban planning, urban transport etc.)