What's new

Difference between India and North Korea, seeing from train from their capitals, is enourmous.

A

AViet

FULL MEMBER
Dec 11, 2009
1,647
0
3,204
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Korea, Republic Of
The first one is the view from train Pyongyang all the way to Dandong (China), taken around early 2020 (you can see the icy ground). The video was taken by a Russian tourist, I believe.


The second video is the train from Delhi, taken around 2 months ago. The difference is un-imaginable.


Thank to the Internet development, the world can see the plain facts about stark difference between "democracy" and so-called "dictatorship". Note that India was more developed than Korea when both got independence in around 1945 - 1950, and Korea experienced one of the most destructive war the world ever seen in modern time (almost flatten in 1953), possibly just after Vietnam anti-America war.

I am not voting for the Kim family regime. But what they have done to North Korea should be recognized.

I would love to see Vietnam, at least the North of Vietnam, to reach the current development level of Pyongyang, in 2050 (railway electrification, urban planning, urban transport etc.)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
TheGreatMaratha The Difference Between India and Pakistan - Basile's Travel Blog Social & Current Events 34
Alternatiiv Difference between Pakistan and India Social & Current Events 4
beijingwalker India, China good example of difference between threat posed by free vs unfree govts: Haley World Affairs 47
Suriya Difference between India & Pakistan ... Strategic & Foreign Affairs 28
ashok321 'Differences between India, China to deepen' Central & South Asia 9
SBUS-CXK The difference between of BYD electric buses in India and Australia. Central & South Asia 17
OrionHunter Status difference between India & Pakistan - Highlighted by Pak Media World Affairs 131
majesticpankaj Status difference between India & Pakistan Members Club 1
t-birds Difference between India and Pakistan - Tariq Ali Political Videos 2
imran_ind Difference Between Punjabi spoken in Pakistan and India Members Club 56

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top