Hospitals are threatening to fire medical workers who speak to the media about the coronavirus outbreak, according to multiple reports.

One emergency-room physician in Washington state said he was fired for complaining about inadequate protective equipment and testing, and another nurse in Chicago alleged she was fired for telling her colleagues to wear more protective gear, according to Bloomberg.

A doctors lobbying group in the UK said the country’s National Health Service (NHS) workers have been told they could lose their job if they complain publicly about the lack of protective gear. The NHS said its staff “are able and do in fact speak freely” to the press.

Two emergency-room workers in Detroit and New Orleans has also told Business Insider they would need to clear any possible interview with their respective hospitals before speaking.

