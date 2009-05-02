What's new

Difference between an Indian Muslim and a Pakistani Muslim

I am watching a conversation between two ex muslim youtubers(abdullah sameer and urdu free thinker)...this urdu free thinker was born up and brought up in pakistan...he said his mother went into depression and stopped talking to everyone for 3 months when he told his parents that he no more believed in god or islam.
I was like "what?is that for real?"
Because that is something very unusual for me to hear in India....I personally know 3 muslims who are atheists...they talk openly about it. Their families don't have any problem with it(but they didn't leave islam though...they are muslims but openly claim they dont believe in god).
Javed Akhtar is one such example..if javed akhtar was in pakistan ,would he be able to say the things he is saying in india about religion?

I can understand somebody not openly able to criticise quran or Mohammad in Pakistan but to simply not able to express that I dont believe in god is suffocating...

Muslims in India are lucky that they are living in a free society where they are not ruled by Mullas.A Muslim who knows the value of freedom of speech would understand how lucky he or she is to be born in india...I am pretty sure Muslims in majority of the muslim countries would not enjoy the kind of freedom of expression a muslim enjoys in India.

I would prefer living in an extremely poor country with freedom of expression than a country that is very rich but no freedom of speech(like saudi arabia)...Nothing substitutes freedom of expression.
 
But countries like China give security and prosperity instead of freedom.

I heard uyghurs love China because of the security and prosperity that they get.

I am pretty sure many people in Pakistan will trade religion for security and prosperity if China offers them.

So I am not sure why you are surprised.
 
