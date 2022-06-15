Diesel price increased 59 Rs and petrol price increased 24 Rs.

I do believe that the the amount we lose to subsidies, upto a certain extent, is MUCH MUCH less than the amount lost through inflationary results and reduction purchasing power of the common man.



This BS about the direct fuel subsidy being used by a Land Cruiser is utter nonsense. They make up a miniscule amount of the usage. Rickshaw and ride hailing services will jack up prices. Rickshaw walay ko farq nhn parta is say, he will raise the fare.



The one who gets screwed is the middle class which goes to work on motorcycles. I know many many people who graduated from a motorcycle to a mehran or alto, and those on mehran to a Swift or Passo. These people work on 100,000 or 150,000 salaries. These aren't rich people. These people are the one's who get screwed. Na rickshaw wala, na Prado wala.



The direct impact in transportation cost is to this segment.



The indirect impact through inflation and other impact is felt all across, and as I said before, may very well be less than the subsidy given.



Also folks, it will increase more too...PDL and GST is also going to be applied by the end of the month.