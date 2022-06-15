What's new

Diesel price increased 59 Rs and petrol price increased 24 Rs.

Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

PM shahbaz approved hike in petroleum prices
Petrol is now 234 Rs per liter
Diesel is now 264 Rs per liter

Meanwhile public will be on their way to petrol pumps instead of dragging these thugs

And boot polish brigade is ready to polish boots of general with more zeal who brought this hell on common citizens

Agriculture sector is totally f*** up now with 264 Rs diesel.
Expect shortage of wheat in winter too

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1537141188050006018
 
IMPORTED GOVT DROPS NUKE ON POOR BY INCREASING PETROL 84 RPS AND DIESEL 115 RPS IN 15 DAYS -- THIRD PRICE INCREASE

diesel-60-rupees-increase.png
diesel-115-rupees-increease-15-days.png
petrol-84-rupees-increase.png
price-increase-fuel-imported-govt.png


FSPnPVvXMAA3Ljg.jpg
 
Today in senate they said prices won't increase today.

Geo was running headline news in primetime that MoF sources have said no increase today, and wazir-e-azam nay awaam ko dekhte huay summary reject kar di.

And now this.
 
I do believe that the the amount we lose to subsidies, upto a certain extent, is MUCH MUCH less than the amount lost through inflationary results and reduction purchasing power of the common man.

This BS about the direct fuel subsidy being used by a Land Cruiser is utter nonsense. They make up a miniscule amount of the usage. Rickshaw and ride hailing services will jack up prices. Rickshaw walay ko farq nhn parta is say, he will raise the fare.

The one who gets screwed is the middle class which goes to work on motorcycles. I know many many people who graduated from a motorcycle to a mehran or alto, and those on mehran to a Swift or Passo. These people work on 100,000 or 150,000 salaries. These aren't rich people. These people are the one's who get screwed. Na rickshaw wala, na Prado wala.

The direct impact in transportation cost is to this segment.

The indirect impact through inflation and other impact is felt all across, and as I said before, may very well be less than the subsidy given.

Also folks, it will increase more too...PDL and GST is also going to be applied by the end of the month.
 
Jango said:
I do believe that the the amount we lose to subsidies, upto a certain extent, is MUCH MUCH less than the amount lost through inflationary results and reduction purchasing power of the common man.

This BS about the direct fuel subsidy being used by a Land Cruiser is utter nonsense. They make up a miniscule amount of the usage. Rickshaw and ride hailing services will jack up prices. Rickshaw walay ko farq nhn parta is say, he will raise the fare.

The one who gets screwed is the middle class which goes to work on motorcycles. I know many many people who graduated from a motorcycle to a mehran or alto, and those on mehran to a Swift or Passo. These people work on 100,000 or 150,000 salaries. These aren't rich people. These people are the one's who get screwed. Na rickshaw wala, na Prado wala.

The direct impact in transportation cost is to this segment.

The indirect impact through inflation and other impact is felt all across, and as I said before, may very well be less than the subsidy given.

Also folks, it will increase more too...PDL and GST is also going to be applied by the end of the month.
Agar hum awaam ab bhi khamoshi se ye zulm bardasht karte hain toe is mein sirf humara qusoor hai. Zalim ka kaam toe sirf zulm karna hai.

130 billion dollar ka loan IMF se civilians nay nahi liya, balkay politically engineered hybrid governments ne liya hai pichlay 74 saaloon mein.
 
Acetic Acid said:
Petrol is now 234 Rs per liter
Diesel is now 264 Rs per liter
Petrol is 284 PKR per litre in the US and even the Americans with their far higher salaries are having a meltdown. How will the average Pakistani who can barely afford enough to feed his family and pay his bills survive?
 

