Diesel price increased 59 Rs and petrol price increased 24 Rs.

PM shahbaz approved hike in petroleum prices
Petrol is now 234 Rs per liter
Diesel is now 264 Rs per liter
Meanwhile public will be on their way to petrol pumps instead of dragging these thugs
And boot polish brigade is ready to polish boots of general with more zeal who brought this hell on common citizens
Agriculture sector is totally f*** up now with 264 Rs diesel.
Expect shortage of wheat in winter too
