Diehl Defence bolsters range with addition of Spice 250 ER weapon​

Diehl Defence bolsters range with addition of Spice 250 ER weaponBy Dominic Perry, Berlin22 June 2022
Source: Diehl Defence
Diehl Defence is to deepen its collaboration with Israeli firm Rafael and will manufacture the Spice 250 ER stand-off air-to-surface weapon alongside the Spice 250 glide bomb in Germany.
