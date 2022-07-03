What's new

Diehl Defence bolsters range with addition of Spice 250 ER weapon

Diehl Defence bolsters range with addition of Spice 250 ER weapon​

By Dominic Perry, Berlin22 June 2022

SPICE250 ER

Source: Diehl Defence
Diehl Defence is to deepen its collaboration with Israeli firm Rafael and will manufacture the Spice 250 ER stand-off air-to-surface weapon alongside the Spice 250 glide bomb in Germany.
Diehl Defence is to deepen its collaboration with Israeli firm Rafael and will manufacture the Spice 250 ER stand-off air-to-surface weapon alongside the Spice 250 glide bomb in Germany.
D

