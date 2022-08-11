Diego Garcia: Stealing a nation and how ‘international rules’ don’t apply if it is the US or UK​

StraightEdge said: How can you lease something from UK when it doesn't belong to them? Click to expand...

Mauritius presses claim versus UK for Indian Ocean islands A delegation from Mauritius is set to sail Tuesday to the Chagos Islands to press the country’s claim for the strategically important Indian Ocean archipelago, which is also claimed by Britain and is home to an American military base

would have no implications for the U.S. military base at Diego Garcia, which he has said Mauritius is committed to maintaining

Probably the same way China can use that dotted line when a court said those “islands” don’t count.Anyways we never said they were our islands.Even Mauritius said they don’t have an issue with the US using it as a base they just want the ownership back.Jugnauth has repeatedly said that ending the British administration, however,Mods please move this to the Europe/Russia forum