Didn't declare Imran Khan 'absolutely' Sadiq and Amin: Saqib Nisar

Didn't declare Imran Khan 'absolutely' Sadiq and Amin: Saqib Nisar​


Former top judge's remark comes after months of silence over PML-N's allegations of aiding PTI chief Imran Khan​

1047149_4738638_Saqib-Nisar-and-IK_updates.jpg

Former CJP Saqib Nisar presenting an appreciation shield to then-prime minister Imran Khan. — APP/File

Former chief justice of Supreme Court Saqib Nisar said on Monday that he didn't declare ex-prime minister Imran Khan "completely" Sadiq and Amin (truthful and honest) in his erstwhile court verdict.

The former top judge remarked this after months of being tight-lipped over the allegations of aiding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief, levelled by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1632713099693228033

Imran Khan was declared Sadiq and Amin on three points. Akram Sheikh had only asked for a verdict on three points he gave against Imran Khan. On all three points Imran Khan was found Sadiq and Amin,” Justice (retd) Nisar told journalist Adil Shahzeb in an interview.

However, the ex-CJ dismissed the claim that former Inter-Services Intelligence chief Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hamid had influenced him on the Panama case, saying that he would speak to the former army chief, Gen (retd) Bajwa about the accusations.

Nisar claimed that those talking about the court verdicts today "do not know anything about the law".

“The person who is attacking the courts today was a favourite of the courts. Apart from one case, he always got relief from the courts,” the former CJP claimed.

The former top judge of the country claimed that even before he had donned the robe of the chief justice, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif used to claim in certain quarters that he was their “chief”.

“I separated myself from the bench in the Panama case and gave an open notice for the duration in the disqualification case that whoever wants to can do so. The duration of the disqualification was determined in light of the law and Constitution,” said Nisar.

WhatsApp hacked: Justice (retd) Nisar​

The former chief justice also claimed that his WhatsApp has been “hacked” for two days and the data has not been recovered.

“There is fear that my data may be used for special purpose however, the hackers will be disappointed,” said Nisar. He also claimed that before the hack his different videos were merged and audio was created.

The former chief justice said that interfering in someone’s private life falls under theft.

Former CJ to observe silence till death​

The former top judge admitted that he may have given wrong verdicts but wondered why the decision he made in the interest of the country was not implemented.

The former top judge said that he would no longer give interviews and a book would be published after his death on his career that would have the “complete story”.

On the problems facing the country, Justice (retd) Nisar said that the solution for that was elections.

“In 2018 obstacles were placed for the 2018 elections that were defeated and Babar Yaqub is a witness of it,” said Justice (retd) Nisar.
 
Geo News / Thenews.com ... a never ending propaganda .

Mugen said:
Why are those spreading propaganda allowed on this forum?
Click to expand...
Right now PMLN has govt and control all TV channels , so you see massive media campaign. But ground reality is different, totally different... Arynews,Bol tv etc etc are ban or blocked in the country...
 
HAIDER said:
Right now PMLN has govt and control all TV channels , so you see massive media campaign. But ground reality is different, totally different... Arynews,Bol tv etc etc are ban or blocked in the country...
Click to expand...
Recently pmln include 3000 in their media cell so every nakara can spit venom and can get 500 per day on tweets by our tax money
 
Hahahaa

Looks like IK lies are reaching such heights that even the person who lied and told us he’s clean is now having regrets lmao

Pakistani politics so funny
 
AZ1 said:
Recently pmln include 3000 in their media cell so every nakara can spit venom and can get 500 per day on tweets by our tax money
Click to expand...
You must be one of them . . .
defence.pk

1,360 social media influencers recruited in KP

1,360 social media influencers recruited in KP The influencers will be paid Rs25,000/month (Rs. 408,000,000 per year) to counter negative propaganda against the PTI-led government The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provincial government has recruited around 1,360 social media influencers (SMIs). The...
defence.pk
 
fisher1 said:
Hahahaa

Looks like IK lies are reaching such heights that even the person who lied and told us he’s clean is now having regrets lmao

Pakistani politics so funny
Click to expand...
nafsiyati imran khan ki hate mai pagal horaha lol

muhammadhafeezmalik said:
You must be one of them . . .
defence.pk

1,360 social media influencers recruited in KP

1,360 social media influencers recruited in KP The influencers will be paid Rs25,000/month (Rs. 408,000,000 per year) to counter negative propaganda against the PTI-led government The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provincial government has recruited around 1,360 social media influencers (SMIs). The...
defence.pk
Click to expand...
looks like my news is true about 3000 lol
 
fisher1 said:
Hahahaa

Looks like IK lies are reaching such heights that even the person who lied and told us he’s clean is now having regrets lmao

Pakistani politics so funny
Click to expand...

I see few amateurs showing their terrible intellect by leveling absolutely baseless allegations against Imran khan. When you don't have any sound argument, then one only look stupid. Come up with some logic, some weight-age in your arguments. Othewrise, you'd look unwise.

BTW, you do some really stupid opposition of Khan even AFTER seeing the total shameless performance of house of Shareef - House of Zardari nexus in partnership with military establishment. Only a fool would trust these dynasties or military establishment after witnessing the epic fall of the country's stability in their hands. If not PTI or Imran khan, then what better choice Pakistan has ? Enlighten us.
 

