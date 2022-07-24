Black_cats
Published on 09:06 PM, July 24, 2022
Severe gridlock in the area puts off prospective customers from visiting the hundreds of furniture showrooms lining the road and drastically bringing down their sales.
Khondoker Md Shoyeb
Bangladesh's furniture export hit a historic-high of $110 million last fiscal year thanks to its spiralling demand in the international markets.
The amount is 39 per cent higher than the previous fiscal year's $79 million and a whopping 255 per cent higher than 2012-13 fiscal year's $31 million.
In the last fiscal year, Bangladesh shipped furniture to 62 countries, according to data of the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).
The highest amount of the goods—worth over $55 million—was sent to the USA while Japan stood second in the list with over $17 million.
France—the third biggest export destination for Bangladeshi furniture—took home $10 million worth of the furnishings last fiscal year, according to EPB data.
In South Asia, India is the biggest importer of Bangladeshi furniture with around $4 million and Bhutan second with $240,000.
Middle Eastern people also love Bangladeshi furniture. Saudi Arabia leads here by taking $2 million worth furniture from Bangladesh and the United Arab Emirate second with $275,267.
From Europe, not only France, the UK, Norway, Poland and Sweden imported around $1 million worth furniture in FY 22.
People starting from Russia to football-loving Brazil, Argentina, Spain, Italy, Chile, Columbia also use Bangladeshi furniture.
DID YOU KNOW: Which countries use ‘Made in Bangladesh’ furniture?
Furniture exports hit decade high
Which countries use ‘Made in Bangladesh’ furniture?
