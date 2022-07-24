DID YOU KNOW: Which countries use ‘Made in Bangladesh’ furniture?​

Published on 09:06 PM, July 24, 2022Severe gridlock in the area puts off prospective customers from visiting the hundreds of furniture showrooms lining the road and drastically bringing down their sales. Photo:Prabir DasKhondoker Md ShoyebThe amount is 39 per cent higher than the previous fiscal year's $79 million and a whopping 255 per cent higher than 2012-13 fiscal year's $31 million.In the last fiscal year, Bangladesh shipped furniture to 62 countries, according to data of the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).The highest amount of the goods—worth over $55 million—was sent to the USA while Japan stood second in the list with over $17 million.France—the third biggest export destination for Bangladeshi furniture—took home $10 million worth of the furnishings last fiscal year, according to EPB data.In South Asia, India is the biggest importer of Bangladeshi furniture with around $4 million and Bhutan second with $240,000.Middle Eastern people also love Bangladeshi furniture. Saudi Arabia leads here by taking $2 million worth furniture from Bangladesh and the United Arab Emirate second with $275,267.From Europe, not only France, the UK, Norway, Poland and Sweden imported around $1 million worth furniture in FY 22.People starting from Russia to football-loving Brazil, Argentina, Spain, Italy, Chile, Columbia also use Bangladeshi furniture.