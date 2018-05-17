/ Register

  • Thursday, May 17, 2018

Did this exchange with PDF really happen on Twitter or is it Photoshopped?

Discussion in 'Social & Current Events' started by Jackdaws, May 17, 2018 at 12:41 AM.

Thread Status:
Not open for further replies.
Page 1 of 2
  1. May 17, 2018 at 12:41 AM #1
    Jackdaws

    Jackdaws SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    7,096
    Joined:
    Jan 20, 2010
    Ratings:
    +2 / 5,930 / -14
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    Here -

    PakDef.jpg
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 4
  2. May 17, 2018 at 12:43 AM #2
    El Sidd

    El Sidd ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    16,884
    Joined:
    Apr 5, 2017
    Ratings:
    +6 / 14,952 / -5
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    This is Bangladesh related.

    Ok.

    Wait


    I am Sorry
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  3. May 17, 2018 at 12:43 AM #3
    Avicenna

    Avicenna FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,639
    Joined:
    Oct 18, 2016
    Ratings:
    +1 / 2,010 / -0
    Country:
    United States
    Location:
    United States
    Close this thread please and sanction the OP.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  4. May 17, 2018 at 12:44 AM #4
    El Sidd

    El Sidd ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    16,884
    Joined:
    Apr 5, 2017
    Ratings:
    +6 / 14,952 / -5
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Why?
     
  5. May 17, 2018 at 12:59 AM #5
    Big Tank

    Big Tank FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,706
    Joined:
    Apr 30, 2013
    Ratings:
    +2 / 2,349 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    lol.
     
  6. May 17, 2018 at 1:02 AM #6
    GumNaam

    GumNaam SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,436
    Joined:
    Sep 23, 2016
    Ratings:
    +0 / 2,647 / -3
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    it's a photoshopped pic.

    but don't worry, these ones aren't ps'd...8-)
    Screen Shot 2018-05-16 at 12.56.02 PM.png Screen Shot 2018-05-16 at 12.59.16 PM.png Screen Shot 2018-05-16 at 1.00.12 PM.png

    mess with Pakistan at your own risk...you have no idea what WHO is with us.
     
  7. May 17, 2018 at 1:03 AM #7
    Big Tank

    Big Tank FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,706
    Joined:
    Apr 30, 2013
    Ratings:
    +2 / 2,349 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
  8. May 17, 2018 at 1:04 AM #8
    GumNaam

    GumNaam SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,436
    Joined:
    Sep 23, 2016
    Ratings:
    +0 / 2,647 / -3
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    study your history dude...
     
  9. May 17, 2018 at 1:05 AM #9
    Big Tank

    Big Tank FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,706
    Joined:
    Apr 30, 2013
    Ratings:
    +2 / 2,349 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Okay sir, I lack a lot of stuff. Pls share you mind gold?
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  10. May 17, 2018 at 1:14 AM #10
    GumNaam

    GumNaam SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,436
    Joined:
    Sep 23, 2016
    Ratings:
    +0 / 2,647 / -3
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    Here's a quick summary...
    mujib was a paid indian stooge but he won the elections in 1971 fair and square from e Pakistan since e Pakistan had the majority of the total population. bhutto had the close second most of the votes and were all from the w Pakistan. bhutto refused to accept the election results so mujib said heck with it we want independence. if bhutto had swallowed his pride and accepted the results as he should have, there wouldn't have been a civil war.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  11. May 17, 2018 at 1:18 AM #11
    Big Tank

    Big Tank FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,706
    Joined:
    Apr 30, 2013
    Ratings:
    +2 / 2,349 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    That's the most rotten piece of argument now you're presenting which is already dead. Bhutto his pride bla bla bla. It was not about the pride kid. Yahya refused to negotiate with Mujib, election wasn't the only demand he had lol. He demanded for total pull out of PA from East Pak which Bhutto refused at UN and teared up the agreement sponsored by Soviets where he said "We'll go back and fight!". Have you read any book regarding the scenario by any former Military Officer or General? Or it's just about the "Internet Research" you had?
     
  12. May 17, 2018 at 1:20 AM #12
    fitpOsitive

    fitpOsitive SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,256
    Joined:
    May 27, 2015
    Ratings:
    +2 / 1,823 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Germany
    I second this opinion.
     
  13. May 17, 2018 at 1:23 AM #13
    GumNaam

    GumNaam SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,436
    Joined:
    Sep 23, 2016
    Ratings:
    +0 / 2,647 / -3
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    1. don't call me "kid" okay lil boy.
    2. the civil war was already on by the time it got to the u.n.
    3. yahya was just as much to blame as bhutto since they both just despised e Pakistanis. albeit, I will only give yahya the credit of saying that mujib was going to be the pm after the election results were announced. but bhutto soon had him change his mind.

    you can't deny the white elephant in the room; w Pakistanis DID mistreat e Pakistanis. That much is clear beyond the shadow of a doubt. We created the space for the likes of sellouts like mujib to push there agenda thru.
     
  14. May 17, 2018 at 1:23 AM #14
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    17,251
    Joined:
    Aug 12, 2015
    Ratings:
    +9 / 28,703 / -11
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Sweden
    Mate ZAB didn't play any role in the cessation of Dhaka. I have researched...Mujibur Rehman was a traitor and had been on external agency's payrolls for 22 years while in the west many mistakes were made by establishment one after the other that lead to that.
     
  15. May 17, 2018 at 1:24 AM #15
    GumNaam

    GumNaam SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,436
    Joined:
    Sep 23, 2016
    Ratings:
    +0 / 2,647 / -3
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    dude...your saying the same thing I'm saying...

    but anyway, my point remains valid...all the parties that were involved died a humiliating death at the hands of their citizens.
     
Page 1 of 2
Similar Threads
  1. monitor

    Why wars really happen?

    monitor, Mar 16, 2011, in forum: Americas
    Replies:
    7
    Views:
    1,167
    monitor
    Mar 22, 2011
  2. MBI Munshi

    What is really happening at the border?

    MBI Munshi, Sep 15, 2013, in forum: Bangladesh Defence Forum
    Replies:
    18
    Views:
    1,531
    Thirdfront
    Sep 17, 2013
  3. senheiser

    Whats really happening in Ukraine

    senheiser, Feb 1, 2014, in forum: Europe & Russia
    Replies:
    11
    Views:
    880
    Icarus
    Feb 1, 2014
  4. Zarvan

    Did this really happened in National Security Meeting ?

    Zarvan, Aug 12, 2014, in forum: Pakistani Siasat
    Replies:
    6
    Views:
    729
    Horus
    Aug 12, 2014
  5. BDforever

    What did happen to PDF last night ?

    BDforever, Dec 7, 2015, in forum: Members Club
    Replies:
    6
    Views:
    406
    XiNiX
    Dec 7, 2015
Loading...
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 7 (Users: 2, Guests: 5)
  1. On the Edge
Thread Status:
Not open for further replies.