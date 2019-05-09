Did the US really fund and masterminded ISIS terrorism in the Middle East ?

So recently one member @jupiter2007 shared me a video which he claims to be a proof that the US is behind ISIS.
People's like this usually reads the title and goes snapping to the conclusion without seeing what's the slightest content is all about.
here's a summary of that video:
The USA helped create Isis in a sense that after the US invasion, a chaos ensues in the form of sectarian warfare between the Sunni and Shiite. this is a rsult of the US disbanding the Iraqi army after OIF 2003.
watch from 3:39, here's a quote
from 4:50
Noori Al Maliki is a known sectarian which uses Iraqi state apparatus to advanced shiite agenda in Iraq.
This resulted in discontent among Iraqi Sunni, which later helped the rise and filling the rabks of ISIS, by 2014 for example, Fallujah is a no go zone for Iraqi army.
here's a quote from 6:49
which he (the narrator) continue in 7:32
This sectarian government and army (that the US put in place of the Baathists) further help Isis popularity in Iraq in 2014 after a deadly crackdown.
seeing it from a historical perspective , it's kinda strange that the US suddenly funded Isis to wreck havoc in the Middle East consider that Isis is already there as early as the late 90s, when Abu Mus'ab Al Zarqawi a Jordanian extremists based it's camp there .
it just don't make any sense whatsoever when people said that the US is behind ISIS.
so looking it carefully, The US didn't fund or create ISIS like some low IQ members stated, rather US miscalculations helped ISIS rise. There's a BIG difference between (unwillingly) enabling ISIS rise and actually funding and arming it.
also one of the most common alibi I saw is that the US is arming ISIS, this is simply not true because Iraq is already a failed country where arms are traded very easily in the black market as well as some corrupt Iraqi army officer.
Isis is also bolstered when the Syrian war started where they gained so much arms and weapons from the incompetent Syrian Arab Army, so much so that Oryxspioenkop had a while series of articles about this:
this arms in turn helped Isis to regenerate power after it had been defeated by the US led Iraqi awakening movement in 2009, in which they use the equipment captured in Syria to surprise and rout the Iraqi army, in the process they also gained thousand of abandoned Iraqi military equipment . Here's one example
SO the only explanation is, people that believe such propaganda (usually by Iran and Russia) are dumb.
