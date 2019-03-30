Did the Turks fathered the greeks? or is that a myth

What happened to ancient Anatolian and east-Med civilizations long before the Helenizm dawn? Have you heard of Göbeklitepe? The oldest sanctuary found in the history of the world, dates back to 10,000 BC. And much more is coming. What happened to these people?History flows like a river. The conversations I find the most ridiculous are those that engage in ethnicity struggles that almost reach Adam and Eve.Don't ask his name, one man lectures people here about racism in the West and how Nazism is cursed. Then he comes to these type topics and talks about genetics and race.Insanity at best...