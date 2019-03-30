What's new

Did the Turks fathered the greeks? or is that a myth

Since the 19-century there has been murmuring amongst European historians that the Greeks were indeed fathered by Turkish Ottoman who left Greece or the majority of them were indeed identical to the turks.. 400 years is a long time and alot of intermingling occured,,

Turks in Turkey are Greeks who speak Ottoman Turkish, Arabic and Farsi, which is called "Alsina-i Thalātha", and transformed into modern Turkish after ww1.

According to DNA research, the people who are living in Turkey today have little in common with the ones who live in Central Asia or North Asia.

Ottoman Turkish language was the official language, a version of Turkish, albeit with a vast mixture of both Arabic and Persian grammar and vocabulary.

But, Educated Ottoman Turks spoke Arabic and Persian, as these were the main non-Turkish languages in the pre-Tanzimat era.

The term, Turks, is a new thing. Turks were minority in Anatolian Peninsula most of the time during Ottoman Empire period, the people who call themselves Turks are a modern thing, their ancestors are Greeks, Arabs, Persians, Armenians, Jews.

Just like Americans. There are no Americans. The Americans are those American Indian who are genocide. Americans are British, Germans, French, Irish. The single largest group of Americans's ancestors are Germans.

While the single largest group of Turks' ancestors are Greeks.

And by the way, this is common for nomad in human history. Nomad like Hungarians, Finnish people are not local at all, they came from Central Asia, North Asia as well.
 
Turks in Turkey were Greek who spoke Osmanli, Farsi and later Turkish after ww1.

According to DNA research, the people who are living in Turkey today have little in common with the ones who live in Central Asia or North Asia.
That is up for debate.. But I think he meant the Ottoman Turks fathered the Greeks
 
Turks in Turkey are Greeks who speak Ottoman Turkish, Arabic and Farsi, which is called "Alsina-i Thalātha", and transformed into modern Turkish after ww1.

According to DNA research, the people who are living in Turkey today have little in common with the ones who live in Central Asia or North Asia.

Ottoman Turkish language was the official language, a version of Turkish, albeit with a vast mixture of both Arabic and Persian grammar and vocabulary.
You can say they are admixture.. I think a wave of Turks came from the east and intermixed with the Anatolian tribes becoming a confederation of sort but you can even trace some of the turkic blood in some of them..

Example this actor you can't see his mix he just looks like a South European


But example in this actress you can notice traces of Turkic in her..
 
Since the 19-century there has been murmuring amongst European historians that the Greeks were indeed fathered by Turkish Ottoman who left Greece or the majority of them were indeed identical to the turks.. 400 years is a long time and alot of intermingling occured,,

@Foinikas
@MMM-E
Ok what the f*ck have you been smoking,ey? Just delete the thread.

I thought you knew that Muslim and non-Muslim communities don't intermingle like that. It's extremely rare.

Just stop it and delete the whole thread,it's nothing but flamebait
 
Since the 19-century there has been murmuring amongst European historians that the Greeks were indeed fathered by Turkish Ottoman who left Greece or the majority of them were indeed identical to the turks.. 400 years is a long time and alot of intermingling occured,,

@Foinikas
@MMM-E
No, since Turks were almost completly wiped out in Greece. Genetic analyses show that they left zero impact on Greek DNA.

Glad i could answer your question.

The Greeks really do have near-mythical origins, ancient DNA reveals
Analysis connects Greeks to the famed Mycenaeans and Minoans
Fragment of The lady from Mycenae
A Mycenaean woman depicted on a fresco at Mycenae on mainland Greece.© YANN FORGET/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
Ever since the days of Homer, Greeks have long idealized their Mycenaean "ancestors" in epic poems and classic tragedies that glorify the exploits of Odysseus, King Agamemnon, and other heroes who went in and out of favor with the Greek gods. Although these Mycenaeans were fictitious, scholars have debated whether today's Greeks descend from the actual Mycenaeans, who created a famous civilization that dominated mainland Greece and the Aegean Sea from about 1600 B.C.E. to 1200 B.C.E., or whether the ancient Mycenaeans simply vanished from the region.
Now, ancient DNA suggests that living Greeks are indeed the descendants of Mycenaeans, with only a small proportion of DNA from later migrations to Greece. And the Mycenaeans themselves were closely related to the earlier Minoans, the study reveals, another great civilization that flourished on the island of Crete from 2600 B.C.E. to 1400 B.C.E. (named for the mythical King Minos).
Lion Gate in Mycene

The Lion Gate was the main entrance to the Bronze Age citadel of Mycenae, the center of the Mycenaean civilization.
RNDMS/ISTOCKPHOTO
The ancient DNA comes from the teeth of 19 people, including 10 Minoans from Crete dating to 2900 B.C.E. to 1700 BCE, four Mycenaeans from the archaeological site at Mycenae and other cemeteries on the Greek mainland dating from 1700 B.C.E. to 1200 B.C.E., and five people from other early farming or Bronze Age (5400 B.C.E. to 1340 B.C.E.) cultures in Greece and Turkey. By comparing 1.2 million letters of genetic code across these genomes to those of 334 other ancient people from around the world and 30 modern Greeks, the researchers were able to plot how the individuals were related to each other.
The ancient Mycenaeans and Minoans were most closely related to each other, and they both got three-quarters of their DNA from early farmers who lived in Greece and southwestern Anatolia, which is now part of Turkey, the team reports today in Nature. Both cultures additionally inherited DNA from people from the eastern Caucasus, near modern-day Iran, suggesting an early migration of people from the east after the early farmers settled there but before Mycenaeans split from Minoans.
The Mycenaeans did have an important difference: They had some DNA—4% to 16%—from northern ancestors who came from Eastern Europe or Siberia. This suggests that a second wave of people from the Eurasian steppe came to mainland Greece by way of Eastern Europe or Armenia, but didn't reach Crete, says Iosif Lazaridis, a population geneticist at Harvard University who co-led the study.
Fresco fragment of a dancing woman

This dancing Minoan woman from a fresco at Knossos, Crete (1600–1450 B.C.E.), resembles the Mycenaean women (above).
WOLFGANG SAUBER/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
Not surprisingly, the Minoans and Mycenaeans looked alike, both carrying genes for brown hair and brown eyes. Artists in both cultures painted dark-haired, dark-eyed people on frescoes and pottery who resemble each other, although the two cultures spoke and wrote different languages. The Mycenaeans were more militaristic, with art replete with spears and images of war, whereas Minoan art showed few signs of warfare, Lazaridis says. Because the Minoans script used hieroglyphics, some archaeologists thought they were partly Egyptian, which turns out to be false.
When the researchers compared the DNA of modern Greeks to that of ancient Mycenaeans, they found a lot of genetic overlap. Modern Greeks share similar proportions of DNA from the same ancestral sources as Mycenaeans, although they have inherited a little less DNA from ancient Anatolian farmers and a bit more DNA from later migrations to Greece.
The continuity between the Mycenaeans and living people is "particularly striking given that the Aegean has been a crossroads of civilizations for thousands of years," says co-author George Stamatoyannopoulos of the University of Washington in Seattle. This suggests that the major components of the Greeks' ancestry were already in place in the Bronze Age, after the migration of the earliest farmers from Anatolia set the template for the genetic makeup of Greeks and, in fact, most Europeans. "The spread of farming populations was the decisive moment when the major elements of the Greek population were already provided," says archaeologist Colin Renfrew of the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom, who was not involved in the work.
The results also show it is possible to get ancient DNA from the hot, dry landscape of the eastern Mediterranean, Renfrew says. He and others now have hope for getting DNA from groups such as the mysterious Hittites who came to ancient Anatolia sometime before 2000 B.C.E. and who may have been the source of Caucasian ancestry in Mycenaeans and early Indo-European languages in the region. Archaeologist Kristian Kristiansen of the University of Gothenburg in Sweden, who was not involved in the work, agrees. "The results have now opened up the next chapter in the genetic history of western Eurasia—that of the Bronze Age Mediterranean."
*Update, 11 August, 10:23 a.m.: This article has been updated with information to clarify the genetic connection between modern Greeks and ancient Mycenaeans.
doi: 10.1126/science.aan7200
What happened to ancient Anatolian and east-Med civilizations long before the Helenizm dawn? Have you heard of Göbeklitepe? The oldest sanctuary found in the history of the world, dates back to 10,000 BC. And much more is coming. What happened to these people?

History flows like a river. The conversations I find the most ridiculous are those that engage in ethnicity struggles that almost reach Adam and Eve.

Don't ask his name, one man lectures people here about racism in the West and how Nazism is cursed. Then he comes to these type topics and talks about genetics and race. :D Insanity at best...
 
Apollon

Apollon

FULL MEMBER
Sep 27, 2021
974
0
339
Country
Greece
Location
Greece
Hey,hey bro...forget it. It's @Battlion25 he's being silly. It's a flamebait thread. He posted it as a joke. It's stupid,he knows it too. He's just being silly now. He's laughing. You're laughing @Battlion25 I know,don't you deny it 😂
Sure i know, but i could use it to show our genetic make up. :D
What happened to ancient Anatolian and east-Med civilizations long before the Helenizm dawn? Have you heard of Göbeklitepe? The oldest sanctuary found in the history of the world, dates back to 10,000 BC. And much more is coming. What happened to these people?

History flows like a river. The conversations I find the most ridiculous are those that engage in ethnicity struggles that almost reach Adam and Eve.

Don't ask his name, one man lectures people here about racism in the West and how Nazism is cursed. Then he comes to these type topics and talks about genetics and race. :D Insanity at best...
Well according science we greeks are genetical identical to minoan and mycenaean times.
 
Turks in Turkey are Greeks who speak Ottoman Turkish, Arabic and Farsi, which is called "Alsina-i Thalātha", and transformed into modern Turkish after ww1.

According to DNA research, the people who are living in Turkey today have little in common with the ones who live in Central Asia or North Asia.

Ottoman Turkish language was the official language, a version of Turkish, albeit with a vast mixture of both Arabic and Persian grammar and vocabulary.

But, Educated Ottoman Turks spoke Arabic and Persian, as these were the main non-Turkish languages in the pre-Tanzimat era.

The term, Turks, is a new thing. Turks were minority in Anatolian Peninsula most of the time during Ottoman Empire period, the people who call themselves Turks are a modern thing, their ancestors are Greeks, Arabs, Persians, Armenians, Jews.

Just like Americans. There are no Americans. The Americans are those American Indian who are genocide. Americans are British, Germans, French, Irish. The single largest group of Americans's ancestors are Germans.

While the single largest group of Turks' ancestors are Greeks.

And by the way, this is common for nomad in human history. Nomad like Hungarians, Finnish people are not local at all, they came from Central Asia, North Asia as well.
You forgot the most important which is to throw a Turkic one in the mix. technically you have the collision of 6 DNA Y Haplogroup


Turks and Greeks are brothers. No one can destroy this great brotherhood. One day we will be together again.

This was a quite diplomatic take and nice spirit
 
