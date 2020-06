Did The Indo-China Talks Failed Today!

I knew the talks won't yield results. The Chinese are out to prove a point.



They have grabbed the disputed area between Finger 4 and Finger 8 at Pangong Lake limiting Indian patrols to Finger 4.



I don't think they will leave. India should do the same in some other sector where there is disputed area and then use that as a bargaining chip to get the Chinese out of Pangong area. If it leads to war, then so be it.

Click to expand...