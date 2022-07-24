What's new

Did the colonizer steal old world tech?

i am wondering before the brits came to colonize the world, if there was old world tech that is hidden from history books,
if you look on youtube and type in old world technology somewhere around 1800 they had technology way back then, especially in the new world called america. brit colonizer may have destroyed the tech and brought dark age for the oppressed.

america had orphans brought over on trains and re educated for purpose for serving the elite.


 
if you type tartaria you come across enormous buildings in america but no toilets. yet ppl driving horse buggy. then later on fast track technological advancement.

type in tartaria mud floods.


 
Some of the contribution to industrial revolution came from South Asia, specificially Bengal where weaving technology was advanced, as much that it is regarded a proto-industrial revolution. The brits of course brought that tech home to the Isle and improved it further.

Check the history, its quite eye opening.
A lot of the tech came from Ottoman and Safavid which where at their zenith in the 16th and 17th century.

This is evolution in a nutshell. Or rather technological evolution, which is run by the exact same mechanism as biological evolution.
 

