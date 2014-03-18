Did the British empire used the Jinns to discover Mesopotamia and Ancient Egypt's historic sites?

I know it's a strange question but I'm asking this because Jinn folklore is popular in South Asian and Arab cultures.



Do you find it odd that the European colonisers discovered the sites, statues and artifacts very recently in the late 19th and the early 20th century when they gained foothold of the Middle East and North Africa? For over two millennia, it went undiscovered because they were either hidden by sands or left unexplored. The fact that everyone still relied on British studies till this day shows that it was very likely that the Arabs and the Ottomans were not aware of it nor was interested in it because of the stigma attached to it so it was left unexplored since the spread of Islam 1,400 years ago.



Which got me wondering why and how was it possible the British empire discovered them when they were "recent" arrivals and wasn't familiar of the region? What was the fascination and what made them so determined to find it?



When I read the curse of Pharaoh stories, I start to think the Jinns were behind helping the British discovered it for several reasons. We know the fact that:



- Mesopotamia and Ancient Egypt was riddled with Black Magic. The ancient Pharaohs of Egypt were among the most knowledgeable of people with regard to witchcraft and they used the sorcerers to mummify them and put in spells that would withstand the ravages of time and last for a very long time.



- Black magic was widely used by the elites of the British Empire and they were the one of the founding fathers of secret societies, a cult heavily influenced by Black Magic.



- Jinns have a very long lifespan and it would only take them few generations to know what had happened 3,000+ years ago. So, it's clear that what is known as the “curse of the Pharaohs” is nothing more than subjugation of the jinn to guard these bodies and treasures by using powerful magic, and the jinn who inherited this task from their forefathers would not allow anyone to come near to these places without harming them.



This is the only possible explanation I could think of. Thoughts?