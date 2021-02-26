What's new

Did Someone Say Our Sherdils Lack Claws !

Windjammer

Windjammer

Nov 9, 2009
Albeit the media reported following regarding Pakistan purchase of the Jordanian F-16s.

''According to Pakistani sources, Pakistan’s Air Force has purchased one squadron of F-16 multi-role fighter aircraft from Jordan. The 13 F-16s were in service in the Royal Jordanian Air Force and will be inducted into the Pakistani air force next month. The deal has been finalized, approved by both countries, as well as the United States. The 13 aircraft are the same F-16 A/B Block-15 variant that Pakistan’s Air Force already operates.
The purchase brings the Pakistan Air Force’s total F-16 count to 76. According to Defense Industry Daily, the Royal Jordanian Air Force’s F-16 MLUs (Mid-Life Update) were bought from Belgium and the Netherlands. The set sold to Pakistan is from a separate set of F-16s in use by the Jordanian Air Force. “This set being sold is from the 33-plane Peace Falcon I/II purchases of F-16 ADFs in 1997 and 2003,” according to Defense Industry Daily. The ADF variant–ADF standing for Air Defense Fighter–is more suited for dogfighting, air superiority, and interception.''

However, I have been reading on this forum to the effect where several members including some highly knowledge guys have been claiming and that our F-16 ADF variants bought from Jordan lack the BVR capability. Their argument is based on the fact that these particular aircraft have never been seen supporting the likes of AMRAAM or any other BVR type missiles.
Well can i claim the Indus Water Cooler on this one. ! :enjoy:


154874620_3668228863284381_6394085087485996078_n.jpg
 
Nasr

Nasr

Dec 9, 2018
1,999
Are there any plans to procure any more Jordanian or otherwise, F-16s for Pakistan Air Force, in the near future? Or are plans for such procurements been scrapped due to american withdrawal from FMS/EDA under WoT funds for Pakistan?
 
GumNaam

GumNaam

Sep 23, 2016
9,233
oh yara, Pakistan has gone far past the realm of the bvraams like amraams and SD10s, we're in the VLRAAMs now like the PL15, 200km or more. The new Blk3s will be taking the fight to the enemy killing their fighters in their own airspace right as they take off. F16s are more gonna be strictly defensive fighters (and a superb one at that).
 
