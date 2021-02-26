Did Someone Say Our Sherdils Lack Claws !

Windjammer
Albeit the media reported following regarding Pakistan purchase of the Jordanian F-16s.
''According to Pakistani sources, Pakistan’s Air Force has purchased one squadron of F-16 multi-role fighter aircraft from Jordan. The 13 F-16s were in service in the Royal Jordanian Air Force and will be inducted into the Pakistani air force next month. The deal has been finalized, approved by both countries, as well as the United States. The 13 aircraft are the same F-16 A/B Block-15 variant that Pakistan’s Air Force already operates.
The purchase brings the Pakistan Air Force’s total F-16 count to 76. According to Defense Industry Daily, the Royal Jordanian Air Force’s F-16 MLUs (Mid-Life Update) were bought from Belgium and the Netherlands. The set sold to Pakistan is from a separate set of F-16s in use by the Jordanian Air Force. “This set being sold is from the 33-plane Peace Falcon I/II purchases of F-16 ADFs in 1997 and 2003,” according to Defense Industry Daily. The ADF variant–ADF standing for Air Defense Fighter–is more suited for dogfighting, air superiority, and interception.''
However, I have been reading on this forum to the effect where several members including some highly knowledge guys have been claiming and that our F-16 ADF variants bought from Jordan lack the BVR capability. Their argument is based on the fact that these particular aircraft have never been seen supporting the likes of AMRAAM or any other BVR type missiles.
Well can i claim the Indus Water Cooler on this one. !
