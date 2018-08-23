Did Sheikh Rasheed manhandled elderly lady?

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by Norwegian, Aug 23, 2018 at 6:19 PM.
Wrong...title
this happens when leader made high promises to fool voters during election compaign to fool voters to get votes.i think sheikh Rasheed should treat elder citizens in good manner there can be civilized way to deal with such situation.i think he is speaking false and situation is different
Whats wrong?
Listen to what he has to say before commenting. Lady asked 50000 RS on the spot. He didn't have the money. When she protested, he ordered guards to kick her out
He did not manhandled anyone you liar...
why did you change the thread title?
While the title of video says "Did he manhandle?" and as a dishonest person you are, you maliciously changed it to "He explains why he manhandled"
his comment is not reliable.he will prefer yo lie and make false excuse to protect him.some independent person should provide evidence of this.even if she was asking for money he should ask reason for this and refer this to ik govt so they can ensure to solve her problem later but kicking is not right way
@war&peace In video he says he asked police to kick elderly lady out of the premises because she was making a scene. So he did in fact manhandled her. But as per your wishes I changed the title
And why he throw away the journalists mobile when he was recording the event?
Well police has the responsibility to provide security so how come he manhandled anyone..he did not even touch her and what kind of stupidity is to beg Rs. 50,000..if he gives to her then there would be a long queue of beggars next day chasing him.. And he is a railways minister...not the chairman of zakat and ushr committee.
he should talk about only railway in his election compaign.during his compaign he was speaking to solve every matter and created unreasonable expectation in public
I think he did not know that he will become the minister for railways in advance.
Furthermore, he will play his role in solving the issues in parliament and through proper channels and as a coalition partner of PTI he is playing his role but that does not mean people start asking him directly for money..
They should contact the concerned authorities first. How can any minister start giving money to anyone? Is it possible?
concered authority never listen to poor people that is why people try to reach ministers so that their voice is listened.i not say he should give money demanded but should interact in polite way and ask reason why money is needed and ensure her that he will convey her voice to authority and they will try to solve her problem soon
Well, he was polite.. He didn't even touch her and when she crossed the limit and became a security threat, the police whisked her away... what's wrong in that?