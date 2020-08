The greatest confusion the visit produced was with respect to the foreign secretary’s meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

But as late as 11pm on Tuesday, the prime minister’s press secretary told Dhaka Tribune that he was not aware of any meeting.



Even journalists who cover the prime minister could not confirm the meeting until long after it had been held.



Nor was any photo of the meeting released, which is usually done.

The Indian foreign secretary did not meet Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, as the latter was in Sylhet.