Did Shah Mahmood Qureshi threaten Hindus?

JNUite said: PS: Qureshi is from Sindh province where most of the Pakistani Hindu community resides, so one can't argue he isn't aware of religious sensitivities of Hindus.

he is from Southern Punjab. whether or not he is aware of religious sensitives of Hindus or anyone else for that matter is debatable. what politicians preach and what they do is a different matter.sadly no one cares about the religious sensitives of any other group. access to social media gives haters yet another place to hound and hate on targeted communities.indifference to religious sensitives of Hindus in Pakistan maybe same as the care given about religious sensitives of Indian Muslims in today's Modi's India.I cant speak for you guys but we Pakistanis have a long way to go to have some common decency to respect Hindu faith enough for the sake and preaching of Prophet Muhammad PBUH who told Muslims to be respectful of other faiths,