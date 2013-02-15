What's new

Did Shah Mahmood Qureshi threaten Hindus?

JNUite said:
PS: Qureshi is from Sindh province where most of the Pakistani Hindu community resides, so one can't argue he isn't aware of religious sensitivities of Hindus.
Nope, he is from Southern Punjab.
And saying what he did doesnt make him a mass murdering variety of twats you have elected and relected into your govt.
 
Naila Inayat is a known Indian arse licker.

No one outside of the usual absurd 'resistance' circles pay any attention to her rants, and she's got some more reach because of Indians and anti-PTI Pakistanis (similar to the 'liberals/leftists jumping on the Mullah Fazlullah Bandwagon just out of spite for the PTI).

And the reason why the thread title is wrong is because SMQ's speech was targeting the Bhutto/Zardaris (calling them Pharaoh's) and his comment about Ghaznavi was in the context of overthrowing said 'Pharaoh's. Unlike India, mainstream political parties & their leadership in Pakistan actively work to prevent abuse and attacks on minorities, so no, the 'mainstream' is not 'radical enough'.
JNUite said:
PS: Qureshi is from Sindh province where most of the Pakistani Hindu community resides, so one can't argue he isn't aware of religious sensitivities of Hindus.
Qureshi is from Multan, Punjab. He's often been mentioned as a possible candidate for Chief Minister for Punjab or a future South Punjab province.
 
Imran Khan said:
you are indian stupid he is from punjab multan saraki guy . why you indians jump in things you know jack arse of them ?
They live in a delusional world fed to them non-stop by their media and government.

When Indians still refuse to accept independent satellite imagery analysis debunking their Balakot strike claims, then of course they'll have no issues claiming a Punjabi politician is from Sindh, even though a cursory google search clearly shows anyone looking where SMQ is from.
 
JNUite said:
PS: Qureshi is from Sindh province where most of the Pakistani Hindu community resides, so one can't argue he isn't aware of religious sensitivities of Hindus.
he is from Southern Punjab. whether or not he is aware of religious sensitives of Hindus or anyone else for that matter is debatable. what politicians preach and what they do is a different matter.
sadly no one cares about the religious sensitives of any other group. access to social media gives haters yet another place to hound and hate on targeted communities.
indifference to religious sensitives of Hindus in Pakistan maybe same as the care given about religious sensitives of Indian Muslims in today's Modi's India.

I cant speak for you guys but we Pakistanis have a long way to go to have some common decency to respect Hindu faith enough for the sake and preaching of Prophet Muhammad PBUH who told Muslims to be respectful of other faiths,
 
AgNoStiC MuSliM said:
They live in a delusional world fed to them non-stop by their media and government.

When Indians still refuse to accept independent satellite imagery analysis debunking their Balakot strike claims, then of course they'll have no issues claiming a Punjabi politician is from Sindh, even though a cursory google search clearly shows anyone looking where SMQ is from.
SMQ may be talk trash but he can not match indian fasicsts whom are killing day night miniorties delhi riots are jest few months ago . how can indian lecture us ?
 
waz said:
How many people were burned, raped, killed etc after this speech?
When Modi made his speeches back in 2002, thousands died.
How many Hindus left in Pakistan anyway?
And why does the destruction of Somnath temple of Lord Shiva, one of the prime Hindu temple of the time, by Gaznavi is celebrated in Pakistan?
 
JNUite said:
How many Hindus left in Pakistan anyway?
And why does the destruction of Somnath temple of Lord Shiva, one of the prime Hindu temple of the time, by Gaznavi is celebrated in Pakistan?
that was religous wars era you guys lost the war so relax and sit back . you can not lable 1000 years old moral values on today . what was done that time was common thing .
 
AgNoStiC MuSliM said:
Naila Inayat is a known Indian arse licker.

No one outside of the usual absurd 'resistance' circles pay any attention to her rants, and she's got some more reach because of Indians and anti-PTI Pakistanis (similar to the 'liberals/leftists jumping on the Mullah Fazlullah Bandwagon just out of spite for the PTI).

And the reason why the thread title is wrong is because SMQ's speech was targeting the Bhutto/Zardaris (calling them Pharaoh's) and his comment about Ghaznavi was in the context of overthrowing said 'Pharaoh's. Unlike India, mainstream political parties & their leadership in Pakistan actively work to prevent abuse and attacks on minorities, so no, the 'mainstream' is not 'radical enough'.

Qureshi is from Multan, Punjab. He's often been mentioned as a possible candidate for Chief Minister for Punjab or a future South Punjab province.
Sorry explanation to be honest. One give analogy in what one believe. For him, Ghaznavi did a pious duty. It was certainly not an example of determination only.
 
Imran Khan said:
that was religous wars era you guys lost the war so relax and sit back . you can not lable 1000 years old moral values on today . what was done that time was common thing .
What quran says on waging war on others? Can you simply go to war with those who are not threatening you at all? How was Somnath a threat and did Hindus of Gujrat were in war with Ghaznavi?

Agree the moral compass is different in this era, then why to revoke Ghaznavi now? Did you hear the cheer from crowd?
 
