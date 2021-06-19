What's new

Did Russian military parade and huge public gathering without mask and social distancing lead to massive covid spike?

We can see after the parade Russia's daily covid cases and deaths became the worst in the world in terms of per capita. And the vast majority of Russians refusing to take a vaccine is not helping either.

