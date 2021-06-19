What's new

Did Russian military parade and huge public gathering without mask and social distancing cause massive covid spike?

Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
19,659
-19
9,305
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
We can see after the parade last month Russia's daily covid cases and deaths became the worst in the world in terms of per capita. And the vast majority of Russians refusing to take a vaccine is not helping either.

www.worldometers.info

Coronavirus Update (Live): 131,507,374 Cases and 2,861,601 Deaths from COVID-19 Virus Pandemic - Worldometer

Live statistics and coronavirus news tracking the number of confirmed cases, recovered patients, tests, and death toll due to the COVID-19 coronavirus from Wuhan, China. Coronavirus counter with new cases, deaths, and number of tests per 1 Million population. Historical data and info. Daily...
www.worldometers.info www.worldometers.info





@F-22Raptor @dbc @Mk-313 @rambro @zectech @FuturePAF @ChineseTiger1986 @gambit @PeaceGen @Suika @925boy @denel @mike2000 is back @aziqbal @vostok @TNT @KAL-EL @Gomig-21 @UKBengali @striver44
 
Last edited:
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
4,316
19
5,328
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
At the very least they could have tested everyone two weeks before the parade, isolated the participants for a couple weeks at a military base, and tested just before the parade again.
 
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
19,659
-19
9,305
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
FuturePAF said:
At the very least they could have tested everyone two weeks before the parade, isolated the participants for a couple weeks at a military base, and tested just before the parade again.
Click to expand...
You know the Russians don't care about massive deaths. They lost more men than any other country in WW1, WW2.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom