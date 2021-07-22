Did PMLN Discretely Supported and Participated in Jihadi Activities in the Past

Born from the laps of General Zia ul Haq and nurtured fully by the Establishment to stop the rise of PPP and Benazir Bhutto initially,and its cadres also participated in other activities that were deemed normal in that era.In the late Eighties after the fall of the Soviets, the Establishment was looking for a Kashmiri Origin politician to rally thebased in Punjab, for its next coming operations in Kashmir. Many Kashmiri origin politicians hailing from Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Sialkot etc rallied to this Freedom cause along with their cadres. Some even lost their family members up to the top and never mentioned it.During the second tenure of CMmany camps were opened in Punjab, one in Fateh Jang even produced the likes of Yasin Malik, who later became the chairman of JKLF. It must be noted this camp was run by Sheikh Rashid, who till today never shies away from the media in admitting it( he was a staunch supporter of MNS then).The GT road belt from Lahore to Gujrat has always been a staunch Votebank of PMLN for decades, here amongst its voters and supporters lies the fertile grounds of Kashmiri Freedom Fighters. Other Communities from this belt also joined the struggle later, Prominent among them were the Jats, Gujjars, Rajputs and Ahle hadith. The baton was later transferred to other organisations forand political reasons.Many former ministers who took part remain discreet to date for international, but it is well known that PMLN Party tickets for the upper and lower houses were also given to many who fought for the cause. Many non-PMLN cadres were also awarded the tickets including the Late Molana Sami ul Haq and Professor Sajid Mir etc all well known Deobandi and Ahle Hadith stalwarts and recruiters.Just to name a couple from Gujrat alone, Abid Raza Kotla MNA and Chaudry Jaffar Iqbal ex-Minister, Both participated in Afghan and Kashmir Jihad. Chaudry Jaffer Iqbal has also on many occasions admitted on TV talk shows of his participation. Could just find one of his clips where at 1.40 minutes he admits to taking part in Afghan Jihad.Will not indulge more details, many from my era went to Kashmir and Afghanistan and never returned or lived with missing limbs for the rest of their lives. Many are buried here in Srinagar.There are still many veterans alive in their hundreds, mainly in their 50s, trained and willing to sacrifice their lives if the occasion arises.