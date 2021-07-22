What's new

Did PMLN Discretely Supported and Participated in Jihadi Activities in the Past

Born from the laps of General Zia ul Haq and nurtured fully by the Establishment to stop the rise of PPP and Benazir Bhutto initially, PMLN and its cadres also participated in other activities that were deemed normal in that era.

In the late Eighties after the fall of the Soviets, the Establishment was looking for a Kashmiri Origin politician to rally the Kashmiri Clan based in Punjab, for its next coming operations in Kashmir. Many Kashmiri origin politicians hailing from Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Sialkot etc rallied to this Freedom cause along with their cadres. Some even lost their family members up to the top and never mentioned it.

During the second tenure of CM MNS many camps were opened in Punjab, one in Fateh Jang even produced the likes of Yasin Malik, who later became the chairman of JKLF. It must be noted this camp was run by Sheikh Rashid, who till today never shies away from the media in admitting it( he was a staunch supporter of MNS then).

The GT road belt from Lahore to Gujrat has always been a staunch Votebank of PMLN for decades, here amongst its voters and supporters lies the fertile grounds of Kashmiri Freedom Fighters. Other Communities from this belt also joined the struggle later, Prominent among them were the Jats, Gujjars, Rajputs and Ahle hadith. The baton was later transferred to other organisations for DIPLOMATIC and political reasons.

Many former ministers who took part remain discreet to date for international Ramifications, but it is well known that PMLN Party tickets for the upper and lower houses were also given to many who fought for the cause. Many non-PMLN cadres were also awarded the tickets including the Late Molana Sami ul Haq and Professor Sajid Mir etc all well known Deobandi and Ahle Hadith stalwarts and recruiters.

Just to name a couple from Gujrat alone, Abid Raza Kotla MNA and Chaudry Jaffar Iqbal ex-Minister, Both participated in Afghan and Kashmir Jihad. Chaudry Jaffer Iqbal has also on many occasions admitted on TV talk shows of his participation. Could just find one of his clips where at 1.40 minutes he admits to taking part in Afghan Jihad.
https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=979140999267792

Will not indulge more details, many from my era went to Kashmir and Afghanistan and never returned or lived with missing limbs for the rest of their lives. Many are buried here in Srinagar.

1626956577411.png


There are still many veterans alive in their hundreds, mainly in their 50s, trained and willing to sacrifice their lives if the occasion arises. :pakistan:

1626957054277.png
 
Bilal. said:
Bro, he may have started like that to please Gen. Zia maybe. But he turned into this:
The Indians are well aware of the dangers and powers of the Kashmiri Punjabi nexus, that's why they all came to MNS all the time. Others have tried in the past but in vain, they never even bothered to talk to them. Our Establishment always cries THE GRAPES ARE SOUR when they fail to get a response from the Indians. Nevertheless, they always win the propaganda war.
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
The Indians are well aware of the dangers and powers of the Kashmiri Punjabi nexus, that's why they all came to MNS all the time. Others have tried in the past but in vain, they never even bothered to talk to them. Our Establishment always cries THE GRAPES ARE SOUR when they fail to get a response from the Indians. Nevertheless, they always win the propaganda war.
He was planning to sell Afghanistan to his friend:

m.economictimes.com

Sajjan Jindal's tea party: Sharif draws flak in Pakistan

Sajjan Jindal hosted a tea party at his residence in honour of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif, during his visit to India.
m.economictimes.com m.economictimes.com
 
Bilal. said:
Invested politically and diplomatically in MNS, Meaning all those dozens of meetings they had together. Let me tell you one thing MNS is not Dumb, he has nearly four decades of experience under his belt, a Stateman knows when to strike the blow. I challenge the GOVT to open a sedition case against him. many top People in the Institution completely Rubbish these propaganda clips. Nevertheless, people can believe what they like, similar clips of others are found in abundance as well.
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Invested politically and diplomatically in MNS, Meaning all those dozens of meetings they had together. Let me tell you one thing MNS is not Dumb, he has nearly four decades of experience under his belt, a Stateman knows when to strike the blow. I challenge the GOVT to open a sedition case against him. many top People in the Institution completely Rubbish these propaganda clips. Nevertheless, people can believe what they like, similar clips of others are found in abundance.
If it walks like a duck. Talks like a duck. Then it is a duck.

Also clear in dawn leaks what MNS and MSS wanted.
 
Bilal. said:
The point being what was being said by PMLN leadership?
They were telling them then to put the house in order, the times have changed. We cannot bear the crunch of diplomatic isolation and be a pariah state. To tell you the truth we have never been a NORMAL state thanks to few individuals since our inception.
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
They were telling them then to put the house in order, the times have changed. We cannot bear the crunch of diplomatic isolation and be a pariah state. To tell you the truth we have never been a NORMAL state thanks to few individuals since our inception.
Ok. So basically it negates the narrative of this thread.
 
