Did PLA hold a landing drill in the South China Sea recently? Duan Dang

Mainland China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) sent navy, army and marine corps and air force troops to take part in a war game around Triton Island, in the Paracel Islands, "to explore the tactics and methods of joint warfare", state broadcaster CCTV reported on Wednesday.

The Paracel Islands are also claimed by Vietnam and Taiwan. The United States Navy's vessels have conducted frequent "freedom of navigation" operations in the region, most recently last month.

The CCTV report showed several Type 726 "Wild Horse" air-cushioned landing craft sailing off a Type 071 amphibious transport dock and rushing onto a beach, each with a Type 96A main battle tank and fully armed marine corps soldiers on board. Click to expand...

Did PLA hold a landing drill in the South China Sea recently? Interestingly, the scene of Triton Island is an old one. PLA Navy's official Weibo account released one picture of the scene on November 24, 2020.

On March 3, CCTV released footage of its military conducting joint landing drills in the South China Sea. According to the TV footage, the exercises are undated but reported to have been held in recent days. Two scenes of the footage help identify the locations of those landing drills in the Paracel Islands. One was at Pattle Island. Another was at Triton Island. Interestingly, the scene of Triton Island is an old one. PLA Navy's official Weibo account released one picture of the scene on November 24, 2020. On November 23, pictures were also released of Type 071 amphibious transport docks Wuzhishan (Hull 987), Kunlunshan (Hull 998), and Changbaishan (Hull 989) conducting a maritime training exercise in the waters of the South China Sea on November 18, 2020. The landing drill on Triton Island likely happened during that exercise, which lasted four days. According to reports, the Wuzhishan and the Changbaishan also took part in "recent" exercises. So the questions are: If it did, why did it release old footage of landing drills in the Paracel Islands, which is reported to have been held in recent days? I guess that they did not hold actual exercises and only released old footage as a reaction to Taiwan's recent exercises on Pratas Islands.