Recently I've learned about General Rani who owned brothel in 70's and likes of Yahya Khan and Bhutto were her clients. Generals and politicians used to go to her to advance their careers openly. Can you imagine what will happen to them in today Pakistan? Now just like any other 3rd world country difference between elite lifestyle and poor was huge. I'm sure poor people also wanted to use rani brothel services and drink alcohol which was legal back then but couldn't.Zia knowing that soon all that anger will come out from poor who are watching these elites drinking alcohol openly, dancing naked in parties payed by poor tax payers etc He imposed martial law to clean up Pakistan. Now Pakistan will become tolerant of what other people do with time and when there is less gap between lifestyle of elites and average Pakistani.Another reason to like Zia, thank you very much. Otherwise Pakistan would have become Afghanistan where stupid king forced his western secularism/way of life on ultra religious tribal population.