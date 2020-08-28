Did Pakistan Help China Access American Stealth Helicopter Technology?

Even if true, so what? There is no law in world that bars sharing pieces of a destroyed helicopter (that intruded a country while comitting agression) with friendly coutries. Invading other countries (regarless of whatever the silly justifications Americans might have) by violating the sovereignty of that country is indeed against internation law and Americans comitted that voilation. The fact that the voilating country is the strongest one in the whole world does not really turn that crime into their right. 'Might is right' is the law of jungle and Americans realy believed in that when they decided to launch that raid. That is an utter shame for those idiots calling themselves a part (or even the leader) of the civilized world. But again those war criminals dropped two atomic bombs on two bustling Japanese cities. That is a unique disgrace that they have in the whole world. If that disgrace cannot make them ashamed, how can anyone expect them to have even an iota of shame for launching that raid in Pakistan against all international laws.