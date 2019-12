US army jet forced to leave Pak airspace



November 20th, a U.S. military aircraft was reportedly intercepted while attempting to enter Pakistani airspace, although the nature of the interception remains uncertain with American sources having yet to comment.



According to Pakistani media,



https://fighterjetsworld.com/air/pa...ft-to-leave-pakistani-airspace-reports/19276/



Now, Which nation's military aircraft was that? US or Israel? What are the chances that it was an Israeli F35 jet but being labelled as American one? Saying this as I read the reports of Israeli F35 fighter jets flying over Iran UNDETECTED....??? True or false? They tried to check Pak's airspace as well?



https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20190902-irans-air-force-chief-fired-for-israeli-jets-undetected-violation-of-airspace/

And then we read news that Chinese JY-27A radar

is installed in Pakistan, which can track stealth fighter jets....So, this radar detected F-35 fighter jet in Pak's airspace?



Wanted to share what's going on in my mind.Few days ago, this below piece made headlines-----Interesting thing is the timing/date of these incidents....Janes weekly reported about this new Chinese radar in Pakistan onNovember And US (Israeli) jet violation of Pak airspace also occurred onNovember.....That's amazing.Your thoughts, guys?