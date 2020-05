I think the disagreement arises on how both parties view the transaction.



India considers the whole of Jammu & Kashmir as its own, based on the claims of the erstwhile Raja, who acceded to India. The Raja claimed the borders as depicted by current state of J&K in India, even though he never actually held possession or control of certain territories, including Shaksgam Valley and Aksai Chin.



Pakistan on the other hand, made no such claim. For it, the northern areas ended at the claim of the Mir of Hunza valley. If I recall correctly, the Shaksgam Valley was part of the claim of the Mir of Hunza but never officially demarcated with the Chinese, and therefore likely controlled by China.



Therefore, when Pakistan and China demarcated they border in the Northern Areas, the valley ended up with Pakistan.

