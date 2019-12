Why did the Indian ground defenses fired a Spyder SAM at a target flying within the Indian side of LOC ?. This is the point that has never been raised by Indian MOD or otherwise, at least not openly. Keep in mind that the Spyder SAMs, supplied by Israel to India has a maximum range of 20km.As the details of operation Swift Retort gradually get leaked, the cause of Indian panic and desperation becomes obvious. Once again why fire a SAM over own airspace when you allegedly have own fighter jets in the area.The whole scenario now confirms that the PAF actually crossed the LOC, not only to strike at Indian targets but also as a follow up.It's now said that after IAF Pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan crossed the LOC and ended up getting shot down, PAF pilot Squadron Leader Hassan and party went over to challenge the IAF, thus during this process S/L Hassan fired his AMRAAM at the IAF formation scoring a hit on the SU-30 thus forcing the rest of the IAF fighters to flee from the scene. Since no IAF aircraft was in a position to challenge the intruding PAF fighters, thus in desperation the Indian ground defenses fired at what they assumed to be a PAF aircraft but shot down their own helicopter in process. So yes, throwing the challenge in broad daylight, the PAF did cross the LOC on that fateful day.